Monday, 24 May, 2021, 4:01 AM
Atletico fans defy pandemic by celebrating title triumph

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

MADRID, MAY 23: Thousands of Atletico Madrid fans defied the authorities by taking to the streets of the Spanish capital to celebrate on Saturday night after victory over Real Valladolid secured their team an 11th league title.
As soon as the full-time whistle blew in Valladolid to confirm a 2-1 win, Atleti supporters flocked to the Neptune fountain in the centre of Madrid, in line with tradition but defying Covid-19 rules regarding the wearing of masks and social distancing.
"I was confident Atletico would win. It was like a final and being against Valladolid, I knew we were going to win," Federico Gonzalez, 46, and among the crowds, told AFP.
A large police presence surrounded the fountain, with several vans also present to prevent people from approaching the fountain, which had been lit up in Atletico's red and white colours.
Fans waved flags and scarves while others set off flares as darkness fell, the celebrations going on into the night after Atletico's second La Liga title in seven years.
"It is a joy. From the beginning of the game I was overcome with nerves because Atleti plays each game in its own way and you just never know", said Carlota Maestro, 20, who came to the city centre with three friends.
Amid shouts of "Atleti, Atleti" and "Campeones", the rojiblancos fans danced, jumped and hugged each other. Cars and motorbikes drove by honking their horns, some with red and white flags poking out of the windows.
The Covid-19 pandemic has meant Atletico's fans have not been allowed to attend matches this season and their celebrations defied the recommendations of the authorities.
Fans ignored rules on social distancing and many were not wearing masks.
"Please, I ask the Atletico fans not to go to Neptune," wrote the mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, himself an Atletico supporter, on Twitter. "I am the first to understand the desire to celebrate but this is not the time."
"It is a strange celebration, because we have not been able to do it like normal, on the field, surrounded by other fans," said Pablo Diaz, a 22-year-old fan. "We celebrate it but with a little fear, being careful, and wearing a mask."
Hundreds of other fans had accompanied the team to Valladolid, where they watched the game on their phones in the car park outside the stadium.
After the match, Atletico's ran out of the stadium to celebrate with the supporters they had not seen all season.    -AFP


