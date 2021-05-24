Russell congratulates archery team

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP, on Sunday congratulated the Bangladesh archery team for winning the silver medal in the Archery World Cup Stage-2.

Bangladesh archery team comprising Ruman Sana and Diya Siddique won silver medal in the recurve mixed team event of Archery World Cup stage-2 after losing to second-ranked Netherlands by 5-1 set points in the gold final match held on Sunday in Lausanne, Switzerland.

In a congratulatory message, the state minister said: "I am very happy and proud that Bangladesh archery team finished as runners-up in the Archery World Cup. I would like to express my sincere thanks and congratulations to the players, coach and officials of Bangladesh archery team, especially Ruman Sana and Diya Siddique. I hope that the day is not far away when Bangladesh will be the world champions in archery and our archers will be able to win gold in the World Olympics."

The State Minister said the government has taken various steps for the development of archery including providing training of players at home and abroad, arrangement of full-time foreign coaches and allocation of Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi for archery. Everything will be done for the development of archery, he added.

Earlier, Bangladesh beat 16th-ranked Iran by 5-3 set in the first round and upset top-ranked Germany by 5-1 in the second round.

In the quarterfinal, Bangladesh defeated Spain by 5-4 set points to reach to the semifinal and finally confirmed their spot in the final for first time defeating Canada by 5-3 set points in the semifinal. -BSS











