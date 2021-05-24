GM Niaz shares 3rd position

GM Niaz Murshed drew with GM Vakhidov Jakhongir of Uzbekistan and shared the third slot along with other twenty players after the third round of Asian Continental Individual Chess Championship (Hybrid Chess) held on Sunday.

In the third round match, GM Niaz Murshed played against GM Vakhidob Jakhongir's English opening method with black pieces. The game's continued to four Knights variations, the game ended in a draw after 37 moves. GM Niaz earned two points out of three games.

GM Enamul Hossain Razib also split points with FM Baasansuren Erdene of Mongolia. GM Razib played with black pieces against the Symmetrical English method of FM Baasansuren and the game ended after the 60th move of white. FM Subrota Biswas beat Theekshana HG Denuwan of Sri Lanka. FM Subrota played with white pieces against Modern Defense of Theekshana and won at 47th moves. GM Razib and FM Subrota earned 1.5 points each out of three games.

IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman beat Aljadi Hussain of Kuwait. IM Fahad played with white pieces in Giuoco Piano method and won after 26th moves. IM Abu Sufian Shakil lost to IM Munguntuul Batkhuyag of Mongolia. Shakil played with Caro-Kaan defense and continued to play two knight variations. IM Shakil lost at 57th moves. IM Dahad and I'M Shakil earned one point each. -BSS







