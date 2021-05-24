Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 May, 2021, 4:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

GM Niaz shares 3rd position

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

GM Niaz Murshed drew with GM Vakhidov Jakhongir of Uzbekistan and shared the third slot along with other twenty players after the third round of Asian Continental Individual Chess Championship (Hybrid Chess) held on Sunday.
In the third round match, GM Niaz Murshed played against GM Vakhidob Jakhongir's English opening method with black pieces. The game's continued to four Knights variations, the game ended in a draw after 37 moves. GM Niaz earned two points out of three games.
GM Enamul Hossain Razib also split points with FM Baasansuren Erdene of Mongolia. GM Razib played with black pieces against the Symmetrical English method of FM Baasansuren and the game ended after the 60th move of white. FM Subrota Biswas beat Theekshana HG Denuwan of Sri Lanka. FM Subrota played with white pieces against Modern Defense of Theekshana and won at 47th moves. GM Razib and FM Subrota earned 1.5 points each out of three games.
IM Mohammad Fahad Rahman beat Aljadi Hussain of Kuwait. IM Fahad played with white pieces in Giuoco Piano method and won after 26th moves. IM Abu Sufian Shakil lost to IM Munguntuul Batkhuyag of Mongolia. Shakil played with Caro-Kaan defense and continued to play two knight variations. IM Shakil lost at 57th moves. IM Dahad and I'M Shakil earned one point each.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Top four rivals set for dramatic finish to Premier League season
Emotional Suarez thanks Atletico for rescuing him from Barcelona
Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale
Atletico upset the odds to beat Real Madrid and Barca again
Atletico fans defy pandemic by celebrating title triumph
Russell congratulates archery team
No doubt over Bangladesh-Sri Lanka ODI series
GM Niaz shares 3rd position


Latest News
Missing DU student’s body found at hospital morgue
Focus on black fungus as it adds to woes, says DGHS
Hasan urges journalists to work imbued with spirit of Liberation War
75,000 volunteers ready to deal with possible cyclone 'Yash' disasters
Only 3.64 lakh 'Covishield' vaccine doses left for 14 lakh people
ILO lauds progress in RMG sector
Control room to monitor cyclone Yaas opens
Political scientist Dr Zillur Rahman Khan dies in USA
Low turns into depression, maximum wind speed 50kph
Mehidy, Mushfiqur star as Bangladesh win series-opener
Most Read News
Obituary
City News
Cyclone gathering strength
Moral education: Looking beyond present context
It's time to re-open educational institutions
5 injured in Sonargaon factory gas leak fire
Destroy aedes-breeding puddles or face penalty, warns LGRD minister
Prospects of MFIs for economic development of migrant families
Khaled Mahmud tests C-19 positive
Israeli internal politics causes bloodshed of Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft