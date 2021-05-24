Miraz's four-for springs Tigers a winning start



Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C) celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Kusal Perera (R) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday. photo: AFP

Three of the Sri Lankan cricketers reported positive for Covid-19 a few hours before starting the game, which raised question about the fate of the game. 2nd test proved two of them as false positive and one was genuinely positive.

However, beating all uncertainty the toss had taken place in time and Bangladesh had decided to bat first winnings the toss. The start they got was not at all expected since Liton Das returned in the very 2nd over of the game without opening the account. Bangladesh were managed five runs only then.

Shakib Al Hasan joined with Tamim Iqbal and the two very experienced had handled the early shake standing valuable 38 runs 2nd wicket partnership but most importantly they batted all the initial powerplay overs staying undivided. Shakib couldn't go far but for 15 runs. Tamim in the contrary picked up his 51st ODI half century. The Captain Khan had gone for 52 runs while Mohammad Mithun accompanied a golden duck.

Musfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah, the old swans, had swim on runs from then to lead the side toward a decent total. Mushi, the leading scorer of the match, hammered guest bowlers to pile-up 84 runs, which is his 40th ODI fifty. Mahmudullah on the other hand had completed his 24th 50-over half a ton, who amassed 54 runs before returning dugout. The in-laws stood 109-run's 5th wickets' partnership.

Bangladesh failed to utilise slog overs and possibly had fallen 20 runs short despite Afif Hossain's cameo in the late overs. Afif did what he had to do and remained unbeaten with 27 off 24 balls as Bangladesh were able to post 257 runs on the board losing six wickets.

Sri Lanka spinner Dhanajaya de Silva was the most successful among visiting bowlers in terms of taking wickets. The orthodox scalped three wickets spending 45 runs. Besides, Dushmanta Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan and Danushka Gunathilaka shared rest three wickets among themselves.

To chase a target of 258 runs, the Islanders had been arrhythmic throughout the innings and almost every batsman went out just after getting the start except late-middle entertainer Wanindu Hasaranga. The man at eight and the lone Lankan half-centurion in the innings had bagged the 2nd fifty-plus innings of his career. His 74 off 60 took guests very close to the match. Saifuddin claimed the wicket of Hasaranga to put the last pin on the board as Sri Lanka were wrapped up for 224 runs.

Newly appointed Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Perera (30), Kusal Mendis (24), Isuru Udana (21) and Gunathilaka (21) were the next three Sri Lankan batsmen to be mentioned. Tigers' spinner Miraz was the main destroyer, who hauled four wickets allowing visitors 30 runs. Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets, Saifuddin picked two and Shakib took the rest.

Musfiqur Rahim adjudged the man of the match while Mehidy Hasan Miraz named the most valuable player of the match.

The following matches of the series will be held on May 25 and 28 respectively at the same venue.







