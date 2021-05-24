

Ruman Shana, Diya Siddique bring Bangladesh first silver

The duo lost the first set by 30-36 points while the second set was a tie of 35-35 while they lost the third and the final by 34-37 points. The third one was close but not enough and losing it the Bangladesh archers had to stay satisfied with a silver medal.

Bangladesh was expecting a gold from the event as the country had experience of playing international event and had a bronze from World Championship 2019. Actually, it was Ruman who clinched a bronze in World Archery Championship two years back in Recurve Singles. Naturally there was some more expectation from him this year as well.

As a matter of fact, Bangladesh sent eight archers Ram Krishn Saha, Ruman Shana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Tamimul Islam, Beauty Roy, Diya Siddique, Mehnaz Akter Monira and Ashim Kumar Das in the event so that the players may have an international exposure and venue before the Paris 2021 Hyundai Archery World Cup Stage-3 to be played from 21 to 27 June in Paris, France. From that view, this was only going to be a preparatory ground for the archers. Besides, the federation thought that the event might help ace archer Ruman Shana and the country to have a benefit of wild card for the coming international event.

After winning silver, Diya Siddique said, "Thanks to the Almighty for the result and I am grateful to everyone for the support they gave me. To have better results, one need much more experience and comparing to all that I was quite new to this and I tried my best."

Ruman too thanked Allah for the result and expressed his gratitude to City Group as they were the sole partner of the federation to help develop country's archery.

Bangladesh team is set to return home on Tuesday, the 25th of May. After that the archers will be begin preparing for the Paris 2021 Hyundai Archery World Cup Stage-3 which is scheduled to be played from the 21st to 27th of June in Paris, France.









