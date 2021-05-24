Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 May, 2021, 4:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib's 1k wickets, Tamim's 14k Runs

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Sports Reporter

Two Bangladesh superstars Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal achieved respective milestones of 1000 wickets and 14,000 runs respectively on Sunday during the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Shakib claimed the wicket of Kusal Mendis to reach the rare-some milestone of 1000 wickets in acknowledged cricket as the 2nd Bangladesh bowler after Abdur Razzak, who is now a selector of Bangladesh team. Razzak poured 1145 wickets before his retirement.
The champion all-rounder hunted 570 wearing national cap and rest of wickets were preyed in 1st class matches and List-A games, he played across the world.
Shakib took one wicket on Sunday spending 44 runs.
Tamim in the contrary was two shorts of accumulated 14000 international runs before commencing the match on May 23, who scored 52 runs on the way to Bangladesh's well-defendable 257 runs' total. The ODI captain of Bangladesh is the lone Red and Green batter to go that far.
He bagged 4,778 Test runs, 7,504 ODI runs and 1,758 T20i runs to write 14,050 international runs next to his name.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Top four rivals set for dramatic finish to Premier League season
Emotional Suarez thanks Atletico for rescuing him from Barcelona
Ronaldo 'still a Juve player,' insists Pirlo before crunch finale
Atletico upset the odds to beat Real Madrid and Barca again
Atletico fans defy pandemic by celebrating title triumph
Russell congratulates archery team
No doubt over Bangladesh-Sri Lanka ODI series
GM Niaz shares 3rd position


Latest News
Missing DU student’s body found at hospital morgue
Focus on black fungus as it adds to woes, says DGHS
Hasan urges journalists to work imbued with spirit of Liberation War
75,000 volunteers ready to deal with possible cyclone 'Yash' disasters
Only 3.64 lakh 'Covishield' vaccine doses left for 14 lakh people
ILO lauds progress in RMG sector
Control room to monitor cyclone Yaas opens
Political scientist Dr Zillur Rahman Khan dies in USA
Low turns into depression, maximum wind speed 50kph
Mehidy, Mushfiqur star as Bangladesh win series-opener
Most Read News
Obituary
City News
Cyclone gathering strength
Moral education: Looking beyond present context
It's time to re-open educational institutions
5 injured in Sonargaon factory gas leak fire
Destroy aedes-breeding puddles or face penalty, warns LGRD minister
Prospects of MFIs for economic development of migrant families
Khaled Mahmud tests C-19 positive
Israeli internal politics causes bloodshed of Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft