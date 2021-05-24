Shakib's 1k wickets, Tamim's 14k Runs

Two Bangladesh superstars Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal achieved respective milestones of 1000 wickets and 14,000 runs respectively on Sunday during the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Shakib claimed the wicket of Kusal Mendis to reach the rare-some milestone of 1000 wickets in acknowledged cricket as the 2nd Bangladesh bowler after Abdur Razzak, who is now a selector of Bangladesh team. Razzak poured 1145 wickets before his retirement.

The champion all-rounder hunted 570 wearing national cap and rest of wickets were preyed in 1st class matches and List-A games, he played across the world.

Shakib took one wicket on Sunday spending 44 runs.

Tamim in the contrary was two shorts of accumulated 14000 international runs before commencing the match on May 23, who scored 52 runs on the way to Bangladesh's well-defendable 257 runs' total. The ODI captain of Bangladesh is the lone Red and Green batter to go that far.

He bagged 4,778 Test runs, 7,504 ODI runs and 1,758 T20i runs to write 14,050 international runs next to his name.









