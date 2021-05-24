Video
Shiran Fernando sent to isolation

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
BIPIN  DANI

Shiran Fernando has only been found positive again and two others-Isuru Udana and the bowling coach Chaminda Vaas- are Covid-19 negative, it is confirmed.
The pace bowler Fernando, who was positive in Sri Lanka but recovered in time for the Bangladesh tour has been sent into isolation.
Interestingly, the 3rd PCR tests, which was done on 22nd May had cases of three positive from Sri Lankan squad (Isuru Udana and the bowling coach Chaminda Vaas) and two from Bangladesh squad (bus driver and the support staff).
However, on a special request, the tests were repeated and the new results found all negative except Shiran Fernando.
Isuru Udana (and Vaas as a fast bowling coach) took part in the match also.
The team had earlier two PCR tests on 16th (the day of Lankan team's arrival in Bangladesh) and 18th and results of these tests had cleared all.
The next PCR tests are scheduled to be held on 27th May, the day before the final ODI. However, owing to the recent false test results, more tests may also be conducted. Mr. Khaled Mahmood Sujon, who was a team manager of the home team was earlier found positive and was resting at his home and has now returned to the team after subsequent negative tests.
The Sri Lankan team manager Manuja Kariapperuma has been asked to constantly monitor the situation. "The manager is in regular contact with us and apprising us of the situation", the SLC source said.





