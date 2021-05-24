Video
Monday, 24 May, 2021
Home Back Page

Pro-democracy protesters seize police post, kill security forces in Myanmar

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

YANGON, May 23: Fighters opposed to Myanmar's military junta seized a police station in the eastern town of Mobye on Sunday and claimed to have killed at least 13 members of the security forces and captured four, local media said.
Videos shared on social media showed what appeared to be the dead bodies of security forces in the latest attack of a general upsurge of conflict in parts of Myanmar since the Feb. 1 coup that overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
A gun battle also erupted near the Chinese border early on Sunday, while on Saturday an armed ethnic group opposed to the coup launched an attack on a jade mining town on the other side of Myanmar, near India.
Video from Mobye showed bodies in the uniforms of the security forces, while other pictures showed four men who were said to be police with their hands behind their backs and blindfolded with surgical masks.
A police vehicle was shown in flames as dozens of fighters milled at the scene. Reuters was unable to reach a junta spokesman or to independently confirm the video or the accounts of the fighting.    -REUTERS



