Lockdown in Delhi to continue till May 31

New Delhi, May 23: India's national capital which has reported 1,600 fresh cases of Corona in the last 24 hours, will remain locked down till May 31.

Announcing extension of the lockdown by another week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today on a video press conference that the decision was taken following consultations with people.

He said that a phased relaxation will begin from May 31 if the Covid -19 cases decline and if people continue to follow norms. "Delhi is reporting more than 1,000 Corona cases every day. We cannot open everything at one go.

He drew attention to Delhi's positivity rate which has declined to "below 2.5 per cent" in the last 24 hours compared to April when the positivity rate was recorded at 36 per cent.





