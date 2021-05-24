Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 May, 2021, 4:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DU urges Ministry for quick jabs

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
DU Correspondent

The authorities of Dhaka University on Sunday sent a Demi Official letter to the Health Ministry to get corona vaccine on priority basis for quick reopening of the university.
Aspiring to reopen the campus and to start educational activities quickly, a DO letter has been sent to the Ministry of Health.
Requesting to ensure corona vaccine for teachers, students and staff of Dhaka University, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman sent the letter to Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Akhtaruzzaman's official letter pad.
Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman told the Daily Observer that he sent the letter requesting the Health Minister to cover the students in the next shipments of the vaccine on a priority basis.
He said, "We will take steps to reopen the university if we can ensure the vaccine for our teachers, students and staff."
"We have requested in the letter that our teachers-students, officers-employees should be given priority," he added.
Dhaka University has been closed for about 15 months due to Corona epidemic. Although the classes have been taken online, the semester final and yearly final examinations are yet to be taken.
Despite the decision to hold the final exams virtually, many students have raised objections and doubts about its implementation. In this situation, the university administration is looking at alternatives to compensate the loss of students.
Incidentally, on February 22, Education Minister Dipu Moni announced the opening of the campus from yesterday (May 23). However, considering the overall situation, the ministry has moved away from that decision.
The ongoing leave of the educational institution has been extended till May 29. After May 29, the holiday is expected to be extended for another week.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pro-democracy protesters seize police post, kill security forces in Myanmar
Traffic gridlock created on the main road of Keraniganj
Lockdown in Delhi to continue till May 31
DU urges Ministry for quick jabs
SC stays HC bail to rape case accused
DU student’s  throat slit body found at DMCH morgue
One more accused killed in ‘gunfight’ with DB police
Delhi mission observes anniv


Latest News
Missing DU student’s body found at hospital morgue
Focus on black fungus as it adds to woes, says DGHS
Hasan urges journalists to work imbued with spirit of Liberation War
75,000 volunteers ready to deal with possible cyclone 'Yash' disasters
Only 3.64 lakh 'Covishield' vaccine doses left for 14 lakh people
ILO lauds progress in RMG sector
Control room to monitor cyclone Yaas opens
Political scientist Dr Zillur Rahman Khan dies in USA
Low turns into depression, maximum wind speed 50kph
Mehidy, Mushfiqur star as Bangladesh win series-opener
Most Read News
Obituary
City News
Cyclone gathering strength
Moral education: Looking beyond present context
It's time to re-open educational institutions
5 injured in Sonargaon factory gas leak fire
Destroy aedes-breeding puddles or face penalty, warns LGRD minister
Prospects of MFIs for economic development of migrant families
Khaled Mahmud tests C-19 positive
Israeli internal politics causes bloodshed of Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft