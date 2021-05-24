DU urges Ministry for quick jabs

The authorities of Dhaka University on Sunday sent a Demi Official letter to the Health Ministry to get corona vaccine on priority basis for quick reopening of the university.

Aspiring to reopen the campus and to start educational activities quickly, a DO letter has been sent to the Ministry of Health.

Requesting to ensure corona vaccine for teachers, students and staff of Dhaka University, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman sent the letter to Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Akhtaruzzaman's official letter pad.

Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman told the Daily Observer that he sent the letter requesting the Health Minister to cover the students in the next shipments of the vaccine on a priority basis.

He said, "We will take steps to reopen the university if we can ensure the vaccine for our teachers, students and staff."

"We have requested in the letter that our teachers-students, officers-employees should be given priority," he added.

Dhaka University has been closed for about 15 months due to Corona epidemic. Although the classes have been taken online, the semester final and yearly final examinations are yet to be taken.

Despite the decision to hold the final exams virtually, many students have raised objections and doubts about its implementation. In this situation, the university administration is looking at alternatives to compensate the loss of students.

Incidentally, on February 22, Education Minister Dipu Moni announced the opening of the campus from yesterday (May 23). However, considering the overall situation, the ministry has moved away from that decision.

The ongoing leave of the educational institution has been extended till May 29. After May 29, the holiday is expected to be extended for another week.



