SC stays HC bail to rape case accused

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the High Court's anticipatory bail to an accused in a rape case, saying that the anticipatory bail could only be granted to victims of political vendetta.

The apex court also said the bail was granted, flouting its guidelines prohibiting anticipatory bail except in cases where political victimization is apprehended.

The bail was granted only to please the lawyer of the accused, the SC said.

A six-member virtual bench of the Appellate Division of SC headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain observed it while hearing a bail petition filed by the State challenging the HC's bail to the accused Habon. The Appellate Division stayed the HC's order granting bail to the accused. It also asked the accused to surrender to the lower court within two weeks.







