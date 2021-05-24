DU student’s  throat slit body found at DMCH morgue

The throat slitdecapitated body of Hafizur Rahman, a student of Information Science and Library Management Department of Dhaka University (DU) and General Secretary of DU Mime Action, was found at Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue.

His body was found on Sunday night, nine days after his disappearance.

Hafizur's family and relatives identified his body in the morgue of DMCH Saturday night.

Dhaka University Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani confirmed the matter to The Daily Observer.

Grieving over the killing, Golam Rabbani said, we talked to law enforcement to take necessary steps against the murder of Hafizur.





