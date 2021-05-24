Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 May, 2021, 4:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Pallabi Murder

One more accused killed in ‘gunfight’ with DB police

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent 

Another accused in a case of the murder of trader Shahinuddin in front of his son at Pallabi in the capital was killed in a reported gunfight with detectives early Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Monir, who allegedly took part in killing Shahinuddin on May 16 in front of his son, police said.
A video clip of the killing has surfaced on the internet in which Manik and Monir were seen brutally attacking businessman Shahinuddin,  former Laxmipur MP MA Awal  was made the prime accused.
Accused Md Manik was also killed in a shootout that happened early Friday.
Monir was No six accused in the case, Md Saiful, Additional Deputy Police Commissioner of the Detective Branch of police, Mirpur Zone, told journalists on Sunday morning.
The man was injured in a 'gunfight' with detectives around 2:30am inside Sagufta Housing area when the law enforcers went to arrest him there, Aklima Akter, a sub-inspector of Pallabi police, said.
Monir was critically injured during the gunfight with the members of the DB at Shagufta Housing area at about 2:30am. He was rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.
Two more policemen were also injured.
On May 16, Sahinuddin was hacked to death in front of his six-year-old son inside a garage at Block-D in Pallabi over a land dispute. On the following day, Shahin's mother Aklima Begum lodged a case with the police station in this connection.
The other accused are former Laxmipur MP MA Awal, former BCL leader Suman, Md Abu Taher, Murad, Monir, Shafique, Titu, Kamrul, Kibria, Dipu, Abdur Razzak, Moron Ali, Liton, Abul, Baitta Babu, Boro Shafique, Kalu alias Kala Babu, Nata Sumon, and Yaba Babu.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pro-democracy protesters seize police post, kill security forces in Myanmar
Traffic gridlock created on the main road of Keraniganj
Lockdown in Delhi to continue till May 31
DU urges Ministry for quick jabs
SC stays HC bail to rape case accused
DU student’s  throat slit body found at DMCH morgue
One more accused killed in ‘gunfight’ with DB police
Delhi mission observes anniv


Latest News
Missing DU student’s body found at hospital morgue
Focus on black fungus as it adds to woes, says DGHS
Hasan urges journalists to work imbued with spirit of Liberation War
75,000 volunteers ready to deal with possible cyclone 'Yash' disasters
Only 3.64 lakh 'Covishield' vaccine doses left for 14 lakh people
ILO lauds progress in RMG sector
Control room to monitor cyclone Yaas opens
Political scientist Dr Zillur Rahman Khan dies in USA
Low turns into depression, maximum wind speed 50kph
Mehidy, Mushfiqur star as Bangladesh win series-opener
Most Read News
Obituary
City News
Cyclone gathering strength
Moral education: Looking beyond present context
It's time to re-open educational institutions
5 injured in Sonargaon factory gas leak fire
Destroy aedes-breeding puddles or face penalty, warns LGRD minister
Prospects of MFIs for economic development of migrant families
Khaled Mahmud tests C-19 positive
Israeli internal politics causes bloodshed of Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft