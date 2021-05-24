One more accused killed in ‘gunfight’ with DB police

Another accused in a case of the murder of trader Shahinuddin in front of his son at Pallabi in the capital was killed in a reported gunfight with detectives early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Monir, who allegedly took part in killing Shahinuddin on May 16 in front of his son, police said.

A video clip of the killing has surfaced on the internet in which Manik and Monir were seen brutally attacking businessman Shahinuddin, former Laxmipur MP MA Awal was made the prime accused.

Accused Md Manik was also killed in a shootout that happened early Friday.

Monir was No six accused in the case, Md Saiful, Additional Deputy Police Commissioner of the Detective Branch of police, Mirpur Zone, told journalists on Sunday morning.

The man was injured in a 'gunfight' with detectives around 2:30am inside Sagufta Housing area when the law enforcers went to arrest him there, Aklima Akter, a sub-inspector of Pallabi police, said.

Monir was critically injured during the gunfight with the members of the DB at Shagufta Housing area at about 2:30am. He was rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctors declared him dead.

Two more policemen were also injured.

On May 16, Sahinuddin was hacked to death in front of his six-year-old son inside a garage at Block-D in Pallabi over a land dispute. On the following day, Shahin's mother Aklima Begum lodged a case with the police station in this connection.

The other accused are former Laxmipur MP MA Awal, former BCL leader Suman, Md Abu Taher, Murad, Monir, Shafique, Titu, Kamrul, Kibria, Dipu, Abdur Razzak, Moron Ali, Liton, Abul, Baitta Babu, Boro Shafique, Kalu alias Kala Babu, Nata Sumon, and Yaba Babu.





