Delhi mission observes anniv

Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Sunday observed the 47th anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Joliot Curie Peace Prize given in recognition of his contributions to world peace.

The Father of the Nation was awarded the medal on May 23 in 1973. It was the first international award to the newly-independent Bangladesh.

The officers and employees of the mission, led by High Commissioner Muhammad Imran paid homage to Bangabandhu in the mission premises, said a media release. -UNB







