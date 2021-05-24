

Nearly forgotten chapter of history

The coveted medal was presented to the Father of the Nation on May 23 in 1973. World Peace Council's then Secretary-General Romesh Chandra handed over the medal to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of the Bengali nation-state and the architect of independence, the forerunner of democracy and peace movement.

Bangabandhu and Bangladesh are inseparable. He gifted the Bengali nation with an independent country by uniting the disenfranchised Bengali people. The Father of the Nation started working to rebuild war-torn Bangladesh from a fragile economy.

Joliot-Curie Medal of Peace, formerly Medal of Peace, is awarded in honor of Frédéric Joliot-Curie, who led the World Peace Council until his death in 1958.

The Peace Medal was conferred upon Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in recognition of his work for and contribution to the establishment of world peace. It was the first international honour for Bangladesh. As a result of that great achievement, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became Bisawbandhu from Bangabandhu.

Bangladeshi-born British writer, journalist, columnist, political analyst and poet Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury said, "On the anniversary of Bangabandhu's winning the Joliot-Curie award, I wish to give thanks to the then Word Peace Council, Bangladesh chapter president Ali Aksad, who wrote a letter to the Council recommending Bangabandhu for the award."

He added that while handing over the Joliot-Curie Peace Medal to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Romesh Chandra declared "Now you've become Biswabandhu Bangabandhu".

Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury also said that at the award-giving ceremony a film titled "Bangabandhu to Biswabandhu" was released and was displayed in Algeria, India and Bangladesh. But after the death of Bangabandhu the copy of the film was lost. "I want the people concerned to recover the copy if possible."

When asked Joliot-Curie-Bangabandhu Sangsad Coordinator Monayem Shorkar said, "The decision [of giving Sheikh Mujibur Rahman] the Joliot-Curie award was taken at a meeting of the Presidium Committee of the World Peace Council in Santiago, Chile on October 10 in 1972.

"The then Secretary-General of the World Peace Council Romesh Chandra submitted a proposal on awarding Bangabandhu the peace medal. The final decision was taken at a meeting of 200 representatives of the World Peace Councils representing 140 countries."

Previously the Joliot-Curie medal was given to Fidel Castro of Cuba, Ho Chi Minh of Vietnam, Yasser Arafat of Palestine, Salvador Allende and Pablo Neruda of Chile, Nelson Mandela of South Africa, Indira Gandhi and Mother Teresa of India, and Leonid Brezhnev of the Soviet Union.









