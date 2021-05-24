UNGA president Volkan Bozkir arrives tomorrow

President of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir will arrive in Dhaka tomorrow (May 25) for a 24 hours visit.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Prime will receive Bozkir at Hazrat ShahJalal International airport. He will also sit with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister during his visit.

Volkan will visit Cox's Bazar to meet Rohingya refugees there and talk with the NGOs and civil society members. He will observe the vital work undertaken by the UN Resident Coordinator and the UNHCR Representative.

"Looking forward to my upcoming official visit to Bangladesh and Pakistan on 25-27 May to discuss the multilateral system and shared challenges," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the UN office in Dhaka has said Volkan Bozkir will deliver a speech at the Foreign Services Academy and said the UN office in Dhaka.







