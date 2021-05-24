Policy reform stressed to protect biodiversity

The current Covid-19 pandemic reminds us again of nature's close relationship with human, said environment experts and green activist on Sunday.

They stressed the need for policy reform to protect biodiversity. They made this comment at a virtual Webinar titled 'Necessary Policy Reforms to Preserve Biodiversity and Environmental Contributions' on Saturday.

The event was organized by the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN).

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, was the chief guest at the webinar hosted by BELA Chief Executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan.

Representatives of various governmental and non-governmental organizations from different parts of the country including environmentalists, teachers, researchers, development workers and journalists participated in the webinar.

They said development should be centred on the environment but environment should not be compromised to continue the work of the development.

They demanded that biodiversity be protected for present and future generations.

In order to make development sustainable, proper processes such as environmental and social impact assessment, public opinion and review must be ensured and the law must be strictly adhered to.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury mentioned that there are gaps in policies and laws in some places in nature conservation. "We should receive recommendations from the grassroots level in regards to protecting the environment and biodiversity," he said.

Considering the present development works as destructive, Syeda Rizwana Hasan said the current trend of development is anti-human and anti-nature.

Giving emphasis on every creature of mother nature she also noted that the cure for many complex diseases can be discovered from a tiny herb.

Therefore, the process of housing and industrialization must be stopped by destroying life, plants and environment.

The law must be strictly obeyed in these matters. Otherwise we will not be able to leave a habitable world for the next generation, which we cannot create we have no right to destroy it in the name of economy.







