

Educationist Dr Zillur Rahman passes away in USA

Dr Zillur will be buried at a graveyard in Central Florida.

Hailing from Faridpur, Dr Zillur was the president of Bangladesh Foundation USA for 39 years, since 1982. He was also an adviser of Awami League's central Florida unit.

He was the Rosebush Professor Emeritus of University of Wisconsin in USA.

Dr Zillur was brother of iconic architect FR Khan.

Leadership in The Least Development Nation: Bangladesh, Marshal Law to Marshal Law: Leadership Crisis in Bangladesh, The Third Word Charisma: Sheikh Mujib And the Struggle for Freedom are among books written by him. He is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death. -Agency







Dr Zillur Rahman Khan, a renowned Bangladeshi-American educationist and professor of political science, passed away while undergoing treatment at a nursing home in Orlando of Florida, USA last evening. He was 87.Dr Zillur will be buried at a graveyard in Central Florida.Hailing from Faridpur, Dr Zillur was the president of Bangladesh Foundation USA for 39 years, since 1982. He was also an adviser of Awami League's central Florida unit.He was the Rosebush Professor Emeritus of University of Wisconsin in USA.Dr Zillur was brother of iconic architect FR Khan.Leadership in The Least Development Nation: Bangladesh, Marshal Law to Marshal Law: Leadership Crisis in Bangladesh, The Third Word Charisma: Sheikh Mujib And the Struggle for Freedom are among books written by him. He is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter and a host of relatives to mourn his death. -Agency