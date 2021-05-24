Pak Economists divided on 3.94pc GDP growth rate projection

LAHORE, May 23: The country's leading economists have expressed mixed views on the provisional estimate of 3.94 per cent GDP growth rate projected by the National Accounts Committee (NAC) and said it negates the government's own estimate of 2.9pc GDP growth approved by the federal cabinet last month.

Last month, the federal cabinet approved the medium-term budget strategy paper and shared it with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In this paper, the government estimated 2.9pc GDP growth for ongoing fiscal year. "But now, all of sudden within a couple of weeks, how it has jumped to 3.94pc," wonders former finance minister Dr Hafeez Pasha. "The State Bank of Pakistan's estimate ranged between 2.8pc and 3pc while the estimates of the IMF and the World Bank stood at about 2pc and 1.5pc, respectively," he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet on Friday termed 3.94pc GDP growth as estimated by the NAC a success of his government's economic policies while it had managed to control Covid-19 pandemic. "Our V-shaped recovery is balanced between 3 major sectors: agriculture, industry & services," read PM Khan's tweet.

Similarly Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar termed 3.94pc GDP growth a great success of the government and said: "The 3.94pc growth in a period in which Covid-19 placed a huge challenge to the economy is extremely gratifying and proof of success of Imran Khan's economic policies."

Dr Pasha said the government had admitted 22.996pc decline in growth of energy sector (electricity, gas etc). But on the other hand, it had estimated massive growth in industrial sector which could not move ahead without energy, he said.

According to Mr Pasha, the agriculture sector, which was immensely disturbed last year due to meagre cotton production, suddenly picked growth during the current fiscal year at a time when transport and communication sectors registered a declining trend. Besides, the wholesale and retail sectors continue to be in trouble.

Talking to Dawn, Dr Sajid Amin Javaid, research fellow and the chief of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute's Policy Solution Lab, said even if low base effect was taken into account, the GDP growth estimate of 3.94pc had taken experts by surprise.

"It is almost double than highest forecast of 2pc of the IMF, revised from initial forecast of 1.5pc. While there were some discussions on slightly higher growth rate than the IMF forecast, mainly because of good agriculture production with some bumper crops, the expectations were anywhere between 2pc and 2.5pc at the maximum. I think not much has changed in manufacturing and other sectors since the IMF revised its estimates. On the other hand, we have had third wave the pandemic forcing limited economic activity once again," he explained. -Dawn

