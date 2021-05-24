Walton launch sale campaign ahead of Eid-ul-Azha



WHIL's Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed declares launching of Digital Campaign Season-11 at a programme held at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Saturday evening.

Under the 'Eid Mega Festival, various customer benefits like millionaire or Tk 10 lakh cashback offer, sure cash voucher, cash back and various sorts of free products were declared on the purchase of Walton fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine, fan, gas stove and rice cooker.

The benefits were announced at a declaration programme, arranged by maintaining proper health safety rules and social distance at Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Saturday evening (May 22, 2021).

At the event, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited's Managing Director Engineer Golam Murshed declared the launching of 'Digital Campaign Season-11' across the country.

Virtually, Walton distributors from all over the country attended the function. Among others, Walton Hi-Tech's Additional Managing Director Abul Bashar Hawlader, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu, Amdadul Haque Sarker and Humayun Kabir, Plaza Trade's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohammad Rayhan, Chief Marketing Officer Firoj Alam, Walton AC's CEO Tanvir Rahman, Refrigerator's CEO Anisur Rahman Mallick, TV's CEO Mostafa Nahid Hossain, Electrical Appliance's CEO Sohel Rana, Home Appliance's CEO Al Imran and Kitchen Appliance's CEO Mahfuzur Rahman Rasel, Walton's Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Ariful Ambia, Amin Khan, Shahjalal Hossain Limon, Rakib Uddin and other senior officials were also present.

At the event, Walton officials said that 'Eid Mega Festival' was started under the Campaign Season-11 centering the the Muslim's upcoming biggest religious festival Eid-ul-Azha.

Under the Eid Mega Festival, an individual customer can get Tk10 lakh cash or sure cash vouchers through purchasing Walton fridge. In addition, customers can buy Walton fridge in exchange of the used or old fridge of any brand. Besides, customers of Walton air conditioner will get free freezer or different values of sure cashback while free freezer or sure cash discounts are available on Walton brand TV.

















