Shahjahan Khan re-elected BTCCI President

M. Shahjahan Khan has been re-elected President of Bangladesh Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTCCI) for the term 2021-2023., at the annual general meeting (AGM) chamber held on Saturday.

Gaus Uddin Khan and Mohammed Hussain Sattar have been elected Senior Vice President and Vice President respectively along with Shamima Rahman, Director Administration, M. Salem Sulaiman, Director Finance for the same period.

The other newly elected Directors are Abul Kashem Khan, Jafer Ummed Khan, Md Enayet Husain, Hossain A Sikder, Md. Ahsanuzzaman, Shuchat Suntipada, Kiatkati Chaopaknam, Mohammad Junaed Ibne Ali, Zubair Hassan Chowdhury and B P Barua.

M. Shahjahan Khan, is the Chairman and Managing Director of S.S. Shipping and Chartering Limited, S.S. Builders & Developers Ltd, MSK Ship management & Chartering Ltd and Fatema Real Estate and Developers Ltd.

He is a former President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI), former Senior Vice President of Barisal Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and also various position of some business body.

Gaus Uddin Khan, Sr. Vice President is the Chairman of Moni Fashion Ltd and Assurance Development Ltd.

Mohammed Hussain Sattar, Vice President is the Director of Utah Group. He is also a Director of Crest Garments Limited, Labels For Less Limited, Magnum Properties Limited and also holding various positions of some business and social organizations.

The election of BTCCI was conducted by Engr. Rashed Maksud Khan, Chairman of the Election Board and former president of DCCI and BTCCI. -UNB















