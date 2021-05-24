Prices of most listed MNCs decline in stock market

Most listed multinational companies (MNCs) lost prices moderately along with featuring lower turnover in last week following investors' thin participation.

The companies' share prices declined between 0.4 per cent and 3.1 per cent per share on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Out of 12 MNCs, the share prices of 10 companies declined while the price of only one company advanced and the price of the remaining one remained unchanged.

The companies posted a daily average turnover ranging between Tk 3.6 million and Tk 400.2 million on the premier bourse DSE.

Of the companies, Heidelberg Cement Bangladesh witnessed the highest price correction. The company's share price declined 3.1 per cent and closed at Tk 271.9 per share on Thursday.

The share price of British American Tobacco Bangladesh Company (BATBC) advanced 3.0 per cent to close at Tk 557.80 each. The company featured a daily average turnover of Tk 400.2 million in the week.

During the week, the share price of Marico Bangladesh declined 0.2 per cent to close at Tk 2107.01 each on Thursday. The company featured a daily average turnover of Tk 9.8 million.

Of other companies, the share price of Berger Paints Bangladesh declined 2.7 per cent in last week. On Thursday, the company's share price closed at Tk 1749.7 each. The company featured a daily average turnover of Tk 29.2 million.

Linde Bangladesh witnessed 1.8 per cent correction in five sessions of last week and finally the price closed at Tk 1300.60 each on Thursday. The company featured a daily average turnover of Tk 11.2 million.

The share price of RAK Ceramics (Bangladesh) declined 2.5 per cent and closed at Tk 31.80 each. The company's average daily turnover was Tk 12.70 million in last week. Of other companies which witnessed correction, the share price of Reckitt Benckiser (Bd.) declined 0.5 per cent and Grameenphone 2.2 per cent.

In last week, the share price of Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) remained unchanged at Tk 693.2 each on Thursday. During the week, the company featured a daily average turnover of Tk 0.6 million.

The share price of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh declined 2.9 per cent and closed at Tk 56.80 each. The company posted a daily average turnover of Tk 151.5 million in last week.

Unilever Consumer Care Limited posted a daily average turnover of Tk 3.6 million and the company's share price closed at Tk 2773.60 each on Thursday.





















