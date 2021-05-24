Video
Monday, 24 May, 2021
Spacious car Mitsubishi Xpander launched in BD

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Mitsubishi Motors Bangladesh has announced the launching of a mega-campaign - "XpanderXtravaganza" for the customers of Mitsubishi Xpander, recently.
Interested buyers who book a Mitsubishi Xpander in this campaign period, can win up to BDT 1.5 Lac Instant Cashback or Home Appliances of equivalent value or an iPhone 12 along with Free registration and services, says a press release.  
The 7-seater Mitsubishi Xpander is recognized as the perfect family vehicle for Bangladeshi families. The Mitsubishi Xpander provides the best combination of practicality and comfort.
The flexible interior offers Dual AC with large cabin space, and the exterior's futuristic bold styling with high ground clearance ensures a commanding road presence. With its extraordinary driving performance and surprising fuel economy, it can be the best choice for modern Bangladeshi families.
Rangs Limited, the sole distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Bangladesh, is running the offer on both their Dhaka and Chattogram showrooms.
Interested buyers can check their Facebook page www.facebook.com/Mitsubishior call their hotline 09 666 704 704 for more information. Interested buyers can also avail of Test Drives from the showrooms and every showroom is compliant with COVID-19 Safety Standards.
"We are enjoying good response from the customers with the XpanderXtravaganza campaign. People always liked the Mitsubishi Xpander as a family vehicle and now the offer is bringing in more interested customers, as we are also offering Free Registration and 3 Free Services with everyMitsubishi Xpander," the press release quoted Mitsubishi Motors Bangladesh Private Sales Head Ashif Sorwar Khan as saying.
Marketing Head Farhan Hadi said:  "Affordable pricing, family-friendly features, and efficient after-sales service has already established Xpander as one of the best-selling vehicles in brand new segment in Bangladesh."


