Southeast Bank launches 4 agent banking outlets

Monday, 24 May, 2021, 3:58 AM
Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Southeast Bank Ltd launched 4 (four) agent banking outlets for the unbanked people across the country specially at the rural and semi-urban area.
 It formally launches 3 (three) Tijarah-Islamic Agent Banking outlets at South Ballavpur Rastar Matha, Chagalnaiya, Feni; Champak Nagar Bazar Main Road, Chagalnaiya, Feni; Goramara, Kumira, Chattogram and another Conventional Agent Banking Outlet at Chowmuhani Bazar, Fatikchari, Chattogram, says a press release.
Its main objective is to uphold the trend of financial inclusion and spread banking services at every corner of the country.
M.A.Kashem, Director and Founder Chairman of Southeast Bank Limited virtually launches the formal operation of 3 Islamic and 1 Conventional Agent Banking outlet as the Chief Guest.
 Jusna Ara Kashem, Director, Southeast Bank and M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank were also virtually connected in this inauguration ceremony. Other officials of the Bank and Proprietors of the 4 Agent outlets were also present.
All kinds of modern and technology backed Conventional and 'Tijarah'-Islamic Banking Services will be provided from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom".
Customers can get many more facilities from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" like they may open an account (savings/current); Cash Deposit/ Withdraw;  Fund transfer; Cash transfer through BEFTN at any Bank account; Foreign Remittance; Processing of Cheque Book, Debit Card and Credit Card; BO Account opening and Share transactions facilities; Free digital health service; Micro, Medium and Krishi loan; Attractive health insurance benefit; Utility bill; Loan installment; Government allowance, Regular Customers Loan and also get internet banking service facilities. Customers will also be able to perform necessary banking services at Recycler round the clock at the Agent outlet.


