Marcel launches sale campaign with lucrative offers



Marcel higher officials pose for a photograph with the placards of different customer benefits of the 'Eid Celebration Offer,' declared under the Digital Campaign Season-11 centering the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

Customers are offered lots of lucrative benefits on the purchase of Marcel fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine, gas stove and rice cooker under the Eid Celebration. The benefits included lakhs of taka worth cash benefits, sure cash vouchers and discounts, different sorts of free products like freezer, TV, AC, mobile phone etc.

Marcel officials announced the mega customer benefits while launching 'Digital Campaign Season-11' with the declaration of 'Eid Celebration Offer' at programme, arranged with keeping social distance and maintaining proper health safety rules at Marcel Corporate Office in the capital on Saturday evening last.

Marcel distributors from all over the country attended the declaration programme virtually. Among others, Marcel's Head of Sales Dr. Shakhawat Hossen, Brand Ambassador Amin Khan, Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Ariful Ambia, Shahjalal Hossain Limon, Rakib Uddin, Chief Human Resources Officer Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Senior Deputy Executive Director Rabiul Alam Bhuiyan, Digital Campaign's Coordinator Nazmul Hossain Evan and other senior officials of the company were also present.

Under the Eid Celebration Offer, customers will get lakhs of taka worth cash benefits, sure discounts or cash vouchers upon the purchase of Marcel fridge, TV or washing machine. Apart from these benefits, customers are offered to buy Marcel's brand new freezer at discounted price in exchange of their old or used fridge of any brand.

In addition, free freezer or sure cash back are available on the purchase of Marcel AC. At the function, Marcel also offered lakhs of taka worth free products, including AC, TV, mobile phone etc, for the customers of gas stove and rice cooker.







