Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 May, 2021, 3:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Marcel launches sale campaign with lucrative offers

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

Marcel higher officials pose for a photograph with the placards of different customer benefits of the 'Eid Celebration Offer,' declared under the Digital Campaign Season-11 centering the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

Marcel higher officials pose for a photograph with the placards of different customer benefits of the 'Eid Celebration Offer,' declared under the Digital Campaign Season-11 centering the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

Centering the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, local popular electronics brand Marcel launched Digital Campaign Season 11 all over the country with the offer of mega customer benefits under its 'Eid Celebration' programme, says a press release.
Customers are offered lots of lucrative benefits on the purchase of Marcel fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine, gas stove and rice cooker under the Eid Celebration. The benefits included lakhs of taka worth cash benefits, sure cash vouchers and discounts, different sorts of free products like freezer, TV, AC, mobile phone etc.
Marcel officials announced the mega customer benefits while launching 'Digital Campaign Season-11' with the declaration of 'Eid Celebration Offer' at programme, arranged with keeping social distance and maintaining proper health safety rules at Marcel Corporate Office in the capital on Saturday evening last.
Marcel distributors from all over the country attended the declaration programme virtually. Among others, Marcel's Head of Sales Dr. Shakhawat Hossen, Brand Ambassador Amin Khan, Executive Directors SM Zahid Hasan, Ariful Ambia, Shahjalal Hossain Limon, Rakib Uddin, Chief Human Resources Officer Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Senior Deputy Executive Director Rabiul Alam Bhuiyan, Digital Campaign's Coordinator Nazmul Hossain Evan and other senior officials of the company were also present.
Under the Eid Celebration Offer, customers will get lakhs of taka worth cash benefits, sure discounts or cash vouchers upon the purchase of Marcel fridge, TV or washing machine. Apart from these benefits, customers are offered to buy Marcel's brand new freezer at discounted price in exchange of their old or used fridge of any brand.
In addition, free freezer or sure cash back are available on the purchase of Marcel AC. At the function, Marcel also offered lakhs of taka worth free products, including AC, TV, mobile phone etc, for the customers of  gas stove and rice cooker.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pak Economists divided on 3.94pc GDP growth rate projection
Walton launch sale campaign ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Shahjahan Khan re-elected BTCCI President
Prices of most listed MNCs decline in stock market
UK economy picks up speed on lockdown exit
Spacious car Mitsubishi Xpander launched in BD
Southeast Bank launches 4 agent banking outlets
Marcel launches sale campaign with lucrative offers


Latest News
Missing DU student’s body found at hospital morgue
Focus on black fungus as it adds to woes, says DGHS
Hasan urges journalists to work imbued with spirit of Liberation War
75,000 volunteers ready to deal with possible cyclone 'Yash' disasters
Only 3.64 lakh 'Covishield' vaccine doses left for 14 lakh people
ILO lauds progress in RMG sector
Control room to monitor cyclone Yaas opens
Political scientist Dr Zillur Rahman Khan dies in USA
Low turns into depression, maximum wind speed 50kph
Mehidy, Mushfiqur star as Bangladesh win series-opener
Most Read News
Obituary
City News
Cyclone gathering strength
Moral education: Looking beyond present context
It's time to re-open educational institutions
5 injured in Sonargaon factory gas leak fire
Destroy aedes-breeding puddles or face penalty, warns LGRD minister
Prospects of MFIs for economic development of migrant families
Khaled Mahmud tests C-19 positive
Israeli internal politics causes bloodshed of Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft