bKash introduces mobile auto-recharge

bKash has introduced mobile auto-recharge to facilitate uninterrupted talk-time and internet browsing experience for the customers.

As the balance is recharged automatically from bKash account, mobile recharge becomes more convenient and seamless for them, says a press release.

Customers now can use bKash to recharge mobile phone effortlessly from anywhere in the country at any time. Auto-recharge option now makes this service even more convenient amid this pandemic. bKash account holders who have opened account with Banglalink, Robi or Airtel SIM can avail the service at this moment.

To avail this facility, customer has to activate Auto-Recharge. To activate it from bKash app, customer has to select mobile number from the 'Mobile Recharge' icon on the home screen and tap on 'Auto-Recharge settings'. In next step, auto-recharge will be activated after typing the amount and entering bKash PIN.

To activate the service through USSD code, customer needs to dial *247# and select 'Mobile Recharge' option, then select Banglalink, Robi or Airtel. In next step, user needs to choose 'Auto-Recharge' and select 'Activate Auto-Recharge' option. Then the user needs to enter the amount of auto-recharge. Finally, the auto-recharge will be activated after entering bKash PIN.

Once the auto-recharge is activated, the mobile number will be recharged automatically whenever customer's balance reaches 10 Taka or less. Customer can change the amount as per his/her requirement at any time.

Customers can auto-recharge their own number only with any amount from 20 to 1,000 Taka. In this case, customer must have sufficient balance in bKash account. Auto-recharge is available up to 3 times a day. However, if there is any recharge package linked to the specified auto-recharge amount, it can also be activated by the mobile operator.

More details of bKash mobile auto-recharge can be found at https://www.bkash.com/auto-recharge website.



























