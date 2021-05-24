Video
Nagad clients now can add money from banks

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

Customers can transfer money from their accounts with the country's major commercial banks to the digital wallet of Nagad, the mobile financial service arm of the Bangladesh Post Office.
Nagad introduced the service to help customers avail the digital facility sitting at their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, without incurring any cost, says a press release.
Availing the service Nagad customers can also add money to their Nagad wallets free of cost from any Visa and MasterCard cards issued in Bangladesh. The limit set by Bangladesh Bank will be applicable in case of adding money to Nagad wallet.
Nagad, the country's second-largest mobile financial service has rolled out the service quickly with 13 banks considering the convenience of the customers. The banks are Midland Bank, Exim Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Community Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, NRB Bank, Social Islami Bank, Premier Bank, IFIC Bank, Union Bank, NRBC Bank, and National Bank.
The customers of the banks can add money from their bank account to Nagad wallet at any time. Nagad is going to ink similar deals with several other banks very soon. As a result, the coverage of the service will expand.
 "We are working to ensure that customers of all commercial banks in the country have access to add money to their Nagad wallets from bank accounts," the press release quoted Nagad Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk as saying on this customer facility.
During the pandemic, customers can easily send money, do mobile recharges, pay utility bills, buy products online, make merchant payments and grants to various institutions, pay school and college tuition fees, and various online registration fees from Nagad account. They can also pay the fees for the coronavirus tests.
To transfer money to Nagad wallet from bank accounts, customers must first add the beneficiary account. For this, they have to enter the add money icon of Nagad app.
Then go to the "Bank to Nagad" option and add the name of the banks. The internet banking portal (app or web) of banks will show "add beneficiary" or "manage beneficiary" option under the fund transfer option or "transfer to Nagad option".
Add the Nagad number where one wants to transfer the fund from the bank account. One has to add the beneficiary wallet number only once in order to bring money to a Nagad wallet.
Money can be easily brought in by adding the beneficiary account. The process to add money is as simple as adding the beneficiary account. After selecting the beneficiary number in the app, the page will show "bank debit" or "from account" options. Customers will choose the option at their convenience and enter the amount. Customers will get a one-time password (OTP). After confirming the OTP, customers will receive an SMS notification of a successful transfer. It will complete the process of adding money from bank accounts to Nagad wallet.


