Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 May, 2021, 3:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dubai Design Academy signs MoU with Pearson

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

DUBAI, May 23: DMCC has announced that the Dubai Design Academy (DDA) has signed an MoU with Pearson, a leading organisation offering academic, vocational and work-based learning qualifications.
Through the agreement, the DDA will become an approved academy that offers accredited BTEC courses - a vocational qualification that provides a more practical-based learning experience to professionals across the industry. With over 40 years of experience educating professionals, Pearson's BTEC courses will help individuals acquire the high standards of knowledge and practical skills needed to succeed in their career.
Maryam Al Hashemi, director of Precious Metals and Commodities signed the agreement on behalf of DMCC, while Pearson was represented by Jason Gregory, director of International BTEC and Apprenticeships. The signing ceremony took place virtually on May 19.
Maryam Al Hashemi said: "Empowering jewellery professionals and equipping them with the knowledge and practical experience to thrive in the modern jewellery industry is the main objective of the Dubai Design Academy. At DMCC, we are committed to unfolding a host of great opportunities for professionals working in the precious metals and stones industry, and we take pride in nurturing aspiring talents in the region. We are confident that our agreement with Pearson will elevate the skillsets of the industry's talent and in turn, advance modern jewellery design."
The DDA will develop a sustainable foundation for academic operations through the agreement with Pearson. Offering jewellery-design programmes and courses, the academy will equip students with innovative design development training and practical experience of the cutting-edge production techniques that are shaping the modern jewellery design industry.
Jason Gregory added: "We are delighted to be partnering with DMCC, as it is committed to quality in terms of education and training and helping people make progress in their lives through learning, especially in the growing creative sectors like jewellery design and production. We also recognise the concept of Think, Design, Develop, Trade as it is very much aligned to the BTEC philosophy of learning by doing and application of knowledge and skills. We look forward to working with DMCC to establish an international centre of excellence of training in jewellery design and production in the UAE."
The DDA was inaugurated in September 2019 to position Dubai a leading centre for innovation in jewellery, creating industry-defining designers, makers and entrepreneurs. Guided by the concept of "Think, Design, Develop, Trade", it provides both design and manufacturing courses. The DDA is licensed by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and has an educational partnership with Gemvision USA. Professional courses are designed for various levels of jewellery professionals and enthusiasts, whilst simultaneously creating a new career path for young talent.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pak Economists divided on 3.94pc GDP growth rate projection
Walton launch sale campaign ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Shahjahan Khan re-elected BTCCI President
Prices of most listed MNCs decline in stock market
UK economy picks up speed on lockdown exit
Spacious car Mitsubishi Xpander launched in BD
Southeast Bank launches 4 agent banking outlets
Marcel launches sale campaign with lucrative offers


Latest News
Missing DU student’s body found at hospital morgue
Focus on black fungus as it adds to woes, says DGHS
Hasan urges journalists to work imbued with spirit of Liberation War
75,000 volunteers ready to deal with possible cyclone 'Yash' disasters
Only 3.64 lakh 'Covishield' vaccine doses left for 14 lakh people
ILO lauds progress in RMG sector
Control room to monitor cyclone Yaas opens
Political scientist Dr Zillur Rahman Khan dies in USA
Low turns into depression, maximum wind speed 50kph
Mehidy, Mushfiqur star as Bangladesh win series-opener
Most Read News
Obituary
City News
Cyclone gathering strength
Moral education: Looking beyond present context
It's time to re-open educational institutions
5 injured in Sonargaon factory gas leak fire
Destroy aedes-breeding puddles or face penalty, warns LGRD minister
Prospects of MFIs for economic development of migrant families
Khaled Mahmud tests C-19 positive
Israeli internal politics causes bloodshed of Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft