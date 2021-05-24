Video
Amazon adds Pakistan to its sellers’ list

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

May 23: In a tweet announcing the development, he said: "It is a big accomplishment for our e-commerce and will open up vast opportunities for a new breed of young men and women entrepreneurs. We congratulate everyone involved."
The list of countries eligible to sell on the platform can be viewed here. It has been updated to include Pakistan.
The commerce adviser also shared a message from Amazon International Seller Services Vice President Eric Broussard which stated that Pakistani entrepreneurs are now eligible to sell on the platform.
"We are eager to work with Pakistan's dynamic business community, including small and medium-sized sellers and help connect them with customers around the globe," he said.
Earlier in May, Dawood had said that the government had been engaged with Amazon since last year. "It is a great opportunity for our youth, SMEs and women entrepreneurs. An important milestone of e-commerce policy achieved has been through teamwork by many people across the globe," he had said.
Official sources had told Dawn that the Amazon decision for registration of Pakistani companies was the outcome of serious efforts of the commerce ministry and Pakistani missions in Washington and Los Angeles. A pilot project was launched with the help of the Pakistani embassy in Washington.    -Dawn


