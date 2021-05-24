Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 May, 2021, 3:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IMF staff will return to HQ from June 1 as US quells virus

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

WASHINGTON, May 23: After more than a year of telework, the IMF will gradually shift back to having staff work in-person at its Washington headquarters as the United States brings its Covid-19 outbreak under control, the fund's spokesman said Thursday.
"Like many others, after remote working for the past year, we will resume limited operations at our Washington, DC headquarters, with a phased return of staff to our buildings, beginning June 1," Gerry Rice told reporters.
"This easing of work-from-home status reflects the improving health and safety conditions related to Covid-19 in the DC metropolitan area."
Like most offices in Washington, the crisis lender closed its doors in March 2020 as the danger of Covid-19 became clear.
The institution then held its fall and spring meetings virtually.
Rice said there will be a "phased return" of employees, and "many aspects of our virtual mode of operation will continue" as the IMF moves towards a full reopening of its headquarters in the months to come.
"The fund has been able to maintain full service to our member countries during the pandemic, indeed, in many ways, unprecedented service," Rice said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pak Economists divided on 3.94pc GDP growth rate projection
Walton launch sale campaign ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Shahjahan Khan re-elected BTCCI President
Prices of most listed MNCs decline in stock market
UK economy picks up speed on lockdown exit
Spacious car Mitsubishi Xpander launched in BD
Southeast Bank launches 4 agent banking outlets
Marcel launches sale campaign with lucrative offers


Latest News
Missing DU student’s body found at hospital morgue
Focus on black fungus as it adds to woes, says DGHS
Hasan urges journalists to work imbued with spirit of Liberation War
75,000 volunteers ready to deal with possible cyclone 'Yash' disasters
Only 3.64 lakh 'Covishield' vaccine doses left for 14 lakh people
ILO lauds progress in RMG sector
Control room to monitor cyclone Yaas opens
Political scientist Dr Zillur Rahman Khan dies in USA
Low turns into depression, maximum wind speed 50kph
Mehidy, Mushfiqur star as Bangladesh win series-opener
Most Read News
Obituary
City News
Cyclone gathering strength
Moral education: Looking beyond present context
It's time to re-open educational institutions
5 injured in Sonargaon factory gas leak fire
Destroy aedes-breeding puddles or face penalty, warns LGRD minister
Prospects of MFIs for economic development of migrant families
Khaled Mahmud tests C-19 positive
Israeli internal politics causes bloodshed of Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft