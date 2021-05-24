Video
‘BD-US working to boost bilateral trade, investments’

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Business Correspondent

Both Bangladesh and US are working together to identify scopes and opportunities to strengthen bilateral trade and investments as the current trade and investment remain far below potential, says Syed Ershad Ahmed, President, American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham).
He told this over a virtual townhall titled "US-Bangladesh Economic Relation: Migration to a developing nation" on Sunday.
Earl R. Miller, Ambassador of the United States of America to Bangladesh as guest of honor and AmCham president as session chair attended the meeting.
The event was also attended by JoAnne Wagner, Deputy Chief of Mission, United States Embassy while Syed Mohammad Kamal, Vice President - AmCham & Country Manager, Mastercard - Bangladesh moderated the program.
Ershads Ahmed said: "At present Bangladesh is America's 52nd largest goods trading partner and the single largest market for Bangladeshi goods in the world. The US - Bangladesh bilateral trade volume crossed $9 Billion and USA is still the largest contributor to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Bangladesh in different sectors & we hope more cooperation may attract more investment in diversified segments and contribute in Bangladesh migration to a developing nation."
He said AmCham decided to undertake systematic diagnostics through a research to identify opportunities to further strengthen trade and investment ties between Bangladesh and the USA. The current trade and investment scenario, however, remains far below potential.
Unleashing the full potential of the opportunities between Bangladesh and the US it will be benefited from a systematic assessment of where the opportunities lie, what holds back the full potential, how other comparator countries are making headway, and identification of strategic options for the US stakeholders to maximize potential.
A good number of AmCham members including the executive committee members, foreign dignitaries, business leaders, media representatives and other distinguished guests attended the event.


