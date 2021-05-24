Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 24 May, 2021, 3:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BEPZA, RJSC to provide quick service to investors

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Business Desk

BEPZA, RJSC to provide quick service to investors

BEPZA, RJSC to provide quick service to investors

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and The Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Sunday in order to provide quick and easy services to the EPZ investors.
The EPZ investors, from now, will get RJSC related services through online. BEPZA signed the MoU with RJSC as a part of making the One Stop Service more effective for the EPZ investors, says a press release.
In presence of the Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam, BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and RJSC Registrar Md. Mokbul Hossain signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.
Mentionable, as per One Stop Service (Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority) Rules, 2019 formulated under the One Stop Service Act, 2018, RJSC provides name clearance, certificate of incorporation, certified memorandum of association and articles of association, change/transfer of shares, change of shareholder/director, increase of authorized capital, change of company name etc. to the EPZ investors. By signing the MoU, investors will get the mentioned services within the stipulated time through online without any hindrance.
Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain of BEPZA including Additional Registrar of RJSC Santosh Kumar Pandit, and Deputy Registrar Abu Essa Mohd. Mostafa Bhuiyan were present at the signing       ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pak Economists divided on 3.94pc GDP growth rate projection
Walton launch sale campaign ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Shahjahan Khan re-elected BTCCI President
Prices of most listed MNCs decline in stock market
UK economy picks up speed on lockdown exit
Spacious car Mitsubishi Xpander launched in BD
Southeast Bank launches 4 agent banking outlets
Marcel launches sale campaign with lucrative offers


Latest News
Missing DU student’s body found at hospital morgue
Focus on black fungus as it adds to woes, says DGHS
Hasan urges journalists to work imbued with spirit of Liberation War
75,000 volunteers ready to deal with possible cyclone 'Yash' disasters
Only 3.64 lakh 'Covishield' vaccine doses left for 14 lakh people
ILO lauds progress in RMG sector
Control room to monitor cyclone Yaas opens
Political scientist Dr Zillur Rahman Khan dies in USA
Low turns into depression, maximum wind speed 50kph
Mehidy, Mushfiqur star as Bangladesh win series-opener
Most Read News
Obituary
City News
Cyclone gathering strength
Moral education: Looking beyond present context
It's time to re-open educational institutions
5 injured in Sonargaon factory gas leak fire
Destroy aedes-breeding puddles or face penalty, warns LGRD minister
Prospects of MFIs for economic development of migrant families
Khaled Mahmud tests C-19 positive
Israeli internal politics causes bloodshed of Palestinians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft