

BEPZA, RJSC to provide quick service to investors

The EPZ investors, from now, will get RJSC related services through online. BEPZA signed the MoU with RJSC as a part of making the One Stop Service more effective for the EPZ investors, says a press release.

In presence of the Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam, BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and RJSC Registrar Md. Mokbul Hossain signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Mentionable, as per One Stop Service (Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority) Rules, 2019 formulated under the One Stop Service Act, 2018, RJSC provides name clearance, certificate of incorporation, certified memorandum of association and articles of association, change/transfer of shares, change of shareholder/director, increase of authorized capital, change of company name etc. to the EPZ investors. By signing the MoU, investors will get the mentioned services within the stipulated time through online without any hindrance.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain of BEPZA including Additional Registrar of RJSC Santosh Kumar Pandit, and Deputy Registrar Abu Essa Mohd. Mostafa Bhuiyan were present at the signing ceremony.



















Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) and The Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka on Sunday in order to provide quick and easy services to the EPZ investors.The EPZ investors, from now, will get RJSC related services through online. BEPZA signed the MoU with RJSC as a part of making the One Stop Service more effective for the EPZ investors, says a press release.In presence of the Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam, BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan and RJSC Registrar Md. Mokbul Hossain signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.Mentionable, as per One Stop Service (Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority) Rules, 2019 formulated under the One Stop Service Act, 2018, RJSC provides name clearance, certificate of incorporation, certified memorandum of association and articles of association, change/transfer of shares, change of shareholder/director, increase of authorized capital, change of company name etc. to the EPZ investors. By signing the MoU, investors will get the mentioned services within the stipulated time through online without any hindrance.Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Secretary Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, General Manager (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and General Manager (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain of BEPZA including Additional Registrar of RJSC Santosh Kumar Pandit, and Deputy Registrar Abu Essa Mohd. Mostafa Bhuiyan were present at the signing ceremony.