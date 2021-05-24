4 small firms awaiting BSEC nod to be listed in stock market

Four companies are waiting for approval of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for listing in the country's stock exchange (CSE) under mall and medium enterprise platform.

They are Oryza Agro Industries Limited, Subra Systems Limited, Mostafa Metal Industries Limited and Master Feed Agrotec Limited. Oryza Agro Industries will raise Tk 10 crore, Master Feed Tk 10 crore, Subra Systems Tk 12 crore and Mostafa Metal Tk 11 crore through qualified investor offers.

The BSEC on April 15 this year allowed Nialco Alloys Limited to raise Tk 7.5 crore listed in the SME platform of the Chittagong Stock Exchange. Nialco was the first firm to be listed on the SME platform by CSE.

BSEC executive director and spokesperson Rezaul Karim told The Daily Observer that previously the four companies had applied to be listed in the main Dhaka stock exchanges, but the commission suggested that they apply under SME platform to check any risk for general investors.

As companies with paid up capital of more than Tk 30 crore cannot apply for qualified investor offer (QIO), the regulator exempted the four from complying with the related rules, he said.

The current paid up capital of Mostafa Metal is Tk 37.85 crore, that of Subra Systems Tk 50 crore, that of Master Feed Tk 57.15 crore and for Oryza Agro Tk 59.08 crore.

Rezaul said that subscription of shares of the companies under the SME board or platform would be allowed through qualified offering and distribution of those shares would be on pro rata basis.

On January 20, the BSEC issued a directive, asking the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSC) and the CSE to introduce electronic subscription system for application and allotment of shares to general investors on a pro-rata basis instead of lottery with an effect from April 1.

The IPO distribution on pro-rata basis system allows every applicant to get shares. Pro rata basis means assigning an amount to one person according to his/her share/portion of the whole.

The government issued rules for qualified investor offer in mall capital companies on January 30 to give a chance of raising fund from the capital market as public limited companies.

According to SME platform rules, only qualified investors can submit their intention to subscribe the issue offered by SMEs for raising fund as general investors cannot participate in the subscription and their share trading.

As per rules formulated for the SME platform the QIO proposals of small-cap companies will be allowed under both the fixed price and book-building methods.

After raising capital through qualified investor offer (QIO), a company's paid-up capital need to be at least Tk 5 crore and the figure would not cross Tk 30 crore. The minimum capital of a company willing to raise capital through the book-building system must be Tk 10 crore before it being listing on the SME platform.

The qualified investors are merchant bankers and portfolio managers, asset management companies, mutual funds and collective investment scheme, stock dealers, banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, alternative investment fund managers, alternative investment funds, market makers, issuer of listed securities, resident or non-resident Bangladeshis, individuals having minimum net worth of Tk 1 crore and other institutions as approved by the BSEC.

Earlier on May 1, 2019, the DSE launched 'DSE SME Platform'. However, no company is yet to be listed under the platform.

























