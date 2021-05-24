Stocks fall for 2nd running day on profit taking

Stocks fell for the second running session on Sunday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains sliding indices on both bourses - the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)

DSEX the prime index of the DSE closed at 5,787.60 points with a loss of 25.47 points or 0.43 percent. Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down by 16.74 points and 9.17 points to 2,161.73 points and 1,263.64 points respectively, at the close of the trading.

On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 2,12,377 trades were executed in today's trading session with a trading volume of 14,859.99 million securities.

Losers took a strong lead over gainers as out of 363 issues traded, 111 securities gained price while 188 declined and 64 remained unchanged.

The top 10 gainers were Aman Feed, NRBC Bank, Paramount, ACFL, RINGSHINE, Pioneer Insurance, LRBDL, Salvo Chemical, AB Bank and Pragati Insurance.

Beximco topped the turnover chart followed by Prime Bank, Saif Power, BSCCL, NRBC Bank and Pioneer Insurance.

The top 10 losers were Exim Bank, Trust Bank, Tosrifa, Tallu Spinning,PRIME1ICBA, Continental Insurance, GBB Power, ICB Sonali1, Islami Bank and Tunghai.

On the other hand, port city bourse, CSE with lead indices CSCX and CASPI declined by 49.27 points and 79.71 points to 10,099.79 and 16,757.94 points respectively at the close of the trading.

At CSE, a total of 28,926,686 shares and mutual fund of 283 companies were traded, of which 95 issues advanced while 147 declined and 41 issues remained unchanged.



















