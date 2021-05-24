Video
Trade deficit crosses $14 billion in July-March

Published : Monday, 24 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Correspondent

The country's trade deficit has widened by more than 20 per cent $14.50 billion in the first nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year (FY) because of rising import payment pressure on the economy, officials said.
The trade was $12.08 billion during the same period in the previous fiscal, according to the Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.
Import payments have increased significantly in recent months mainly due to higher purchase of raw materials for readymade garments along with resumption of infrastructure development works across the country.
During the period both import payment and export earning rose, but the import payment was much bigger than the export earning.
Import payments grew by 6.04 per cent to $42.77 billion during the period under review from $40.33 billion in the same period of FY'20.
On the other hand, export earnings increased by 0.06 per cent to $28.27 billion in the first nine months of FY'21 from $28.25 billion a year ago.
Such rising import payment obligations pushed down the current account surplus significantly despite higher growth of inward remittances, they added.
The current account surplus stood at only $125 million in the nine months of FY'21, which was a $2.65 billion deficit in the same period of the last fiscal year. Such surplus was $1.37 billion a month ago.


