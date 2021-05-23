Video
Letter To the Editor

WB's loan to improve condition of vulnerable people

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196

Dear Sir
It is heartening to know that The World Bank has approved $600 million for two projects in Bangladesh to help over 1.75 million poor and vulnerable populations, including youth, women, disadvantaged groups, and returnee migrant workers improve employability and livelihood opportunities, and build their resilience against future shocks like the Covid-19 pandemic.

The $300 million Accelerating and Strengthening Skills for Economic Transformation (ASSET) Project will equip more than 1 million youth and workers with skills needed for the future of work. The project will particularly support youth, women and disadvantaged groups, including people with disabilities to become skilful and to connect them to labour market. The $300 million Resilience, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Improvement (RELI) Project will help improve the livelihoods of about 750,000 poor and vulnerable rural people across 3,200 villages in 20 districts. The project will help organize village groups, build their capacity and finance community plans for savings and micro-loans, as well as climate-resilient infrastructure, giving priority to the poor and extreme poor, women, and youth.

However, the WB's endeavour entirely depends on the successful implementation of the project. Therefore, authorities responsible must remain vigilant in implementing the project.

Ali Ahammed
Over email



