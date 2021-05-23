Video
Two-state solution only answer: Biden, he vows to help ‘rebuild’ Gaza

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

WASHINGTON, May 22: President Joe Biden on Friday pledged to help organize efforts to rebuild Gaza and said creating a Palestinian state alongside Israel is the "only answer" to the conflict. Biden also said he had told the Israelis to stop "intercommunal fighting" in the flashpoint city of Jerusalem.
However he stressed "there is no shift in my commitment, commitment to the security of Israel" and added that until the region "unequivocally" acknowledges Israel's existence "there will be no peace." The idea of a two-state solution -- with a sovereign Palestinian state alongside Israel and Jerusalem as their shared capital -- has been the cornerstone of decades of international diplomacy aimed at ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
US policy under Donald Trump was criticized as being blatantly pro-Israel and ignoring the Palestinians. A Mideast peace plan devised by Trump's adviser and son in law Jared Kushner was billed as providing for a two-state solution. But that blueprint envisioned a Palestinian state with only limited sovereignty and Israel maintaining security over that state.
The plan was rejected out of hand by Palestinian leaders. Biden on Friday insisted on a full-blown two state remedy. "There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel, period, no shift, not at all," he said.      "But I tell you what there is a shift in. The shift is that we still need a two-state solution. It is the only answer, the only answer," Biden stated.
The first is that Biden is unlikely to back away from defending Israel when it's faced with a security threat. Thousands of rockets incoming from Hamas certainly count as one of those times, even if the country's powerful Iron Dome defense system intercepts most (but not all) of those rockets.
The second is that if Biden disagrees with his friend Netanyahu - even fiercely - he's not necessarily going to say so publicly. Instead, he'll likely save his harshest words for a private conversation.
This seems to be the case so far with the current conflict. Biden's public statements have been tepid at best, and mainly pro-Israel because they've ignored Palestinian deaths and grievances.
But the New York Times on Tuesday reported that Biden had struck "a somewhat sharper private tone" in a conversation with Netanyahu on Monday, telling the Israeli leader that he (Biden) could only fend off criticisms of Israel's strikes on Gaza for so long.
Similarly, the reason the US blocked three separate UN statements that called for a ceasefire, some people surmise, may have been in service of not embarrassing Israel publicly.
But experts point out that Biden's approach hasn't yet stopped the war, despite hopes for a ceasefire to come soon. "This is not a successful strategy," said Logan Bayroff, the spokesperson for the progressive pro-Israel group J Street.
The US hasn't placed enough pressure on Israel, publicly or privately, to make it stop bombing Gaza. And there are options available to Biden that he simply hasn't taken, including placing conditions on the $3.8 billion in annual aid the US gives Israel.
But Biden's 2020 presidential campaign strongly rejected an idea like this last May. "He would not tie military assistance to Israel to any political decisions that it makes. Period. Full stop," said Antony Blinken, then a campaign aide and now secretary of state.    -AFP


