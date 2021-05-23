341 killed in road crashes in 14 days

Road Safety Foundation, a training and advocacy platform to promote road safety in Bangladesh, on Saturday unveiled a report which said that at least 314 people were killed and 291 others were injured in 239 road accidents in the country from May 7 to 20 during Eid

journey.

According to the report, in 14 days before and after the Eid-ul-Fitr 50.62 percent

accidents occurred involving motorcycles while 42.67 percent of the total fatal victims involved motorcycles related accidents.

During the period, three people were killed and seven others injured in four waterway accidents and one person was killed in a railways accident.

Among the fatal victims the highest 42.67 percent were motorcyclists and pillion riders, 24.2 percent pedestrians, 10.5 percent passengers of different three-wheeler vehicles including CNG-run auto-rickshaws, battery-run auto-rickshaws and tempos, 9.23 percent were passengers of microbuses and cars, 5.41 percent were passengers of trucks, pickup vans, tractors and trolleys, 5.09 percent passengers of mechanized rickshaw vans, 1.59 percent rickshaw and bicycle riders and 1.27 percent were bus passengers, said the report of Road Safety Foundation.

A press release of the organization said the report was prepared based on news reports published on seven national daily newspapers, five online news portals and television channels.










