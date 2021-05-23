Steps taken to save ecosystem, biodiversity, says Minister

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin on Saturday said the government had taken various conservation efforts and measures to save ecosystem and biodiversity of the country including the Saint Martin's Island.

He urged all government agencies and every citizen to work together to halt destruction of ecosystem of the country.

He also requested all concerned to work together to establish a dream country, Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal) of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by restoring our rich biodiversity, ecosystem and the bounty of diverse nature all over the country.

The Minister said this as the chief guest at a virtual consultation Workshop on Ecosystem Restoration of the Saint Martin's Island and other Critical Ecosystems in Bangladesh on the occasion of International Day for Biological Diversity from his official residence.

Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ziaul Hasan NDC chaired the occasion.

Deputy Minister, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Begum Habibun Nahar were present as the special guest.

Additional Secretary Development A. Shamim Al Razi, Director General (RC) of Department of Environment Md Moniruzzaman, Chief Conservator of Forest Md. Amir Hossain Chowdhury spoke, among others, on the occasion.

Video messages of U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Executive Secretary of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, were also presented.

Director (Planning) of Department of Environment Solaiman Haider presented the keynote paper.

Representatives from government and non government organizations delivered their speeches on the occasion.

The Environment minister said the UN had declared 2021 to 2030 as the Decade of Ecosystem Restoration.

The disasters, pandemics and extreme events are the results of the ecological footprints made by the human being over the decades of development and economic growth without taking due care of environmental sustainability.

Now, it is the time of humanity to reverse the situation and stop injustice to nature. The minister mentioned many government initiatives to conserve biodiversity and said a few days back our National Committee on Biodiversity took the decision to conserve the Halda River as the Biodiversity Heritage.

Bangladesh has declared more than 5 percent of total terrestrial area and Inland wetlands as the Protected Area and Ecologically Critical Area.

About 5 percent of the Bay-of-Bengal has been declared as marine protected area. "We have taken efforts to conserve globally threatened species like, Bengal Tiger."

Species conservation and recovery activities have also been taken for Batagur Buska, Salt water Crocodile, Vulture, Gharial and Ganges River Dolphin.

"We have established gene banks to preserve the precious agro-biodiversity of the country," he said.

He said Bangladesh is one of the few countries that enacted Bangladesh Biological Diversity Act - 2017 to implement the objectives of United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity.

The country has adopted National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan 2016-2021 in line with the Aichi Biodiversity Targets. The country is implementing SDG Action plan to achieve the targets under SDG 12, 14, and 15 towards conservation of Biodiversity and ensuring sustainable use.

We have taken a number of development projects for restoration of ecosystems and conservation of biodiversity.







