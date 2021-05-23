Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 May, 2021, 1:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh opt to bat against Sri Lanka in first ODI       Ongoing lockdown extended by one more week       Journalist Rozina Islam gets bail      
Home Front Page

Australia to give AU$5m to BD’s C-19 preparedness

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Diplomatic Correspondent

Australia will provide AU$5 million (BDT 330 million) to the Red Crescent to support Bangladesh's Covid-19 preparedness and response.
"Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne has announced the fund which will be provided through the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and be used to procure and distribute essential supplies, including oxygen and related equipment, to help communities withstand the health and social impact of the pandemic," Australian High Commission in Dhaka said on Saturday.
The funding is in addition to the A$5.7 million Australia provided last year for personal protective equipment, COVID-19 awareness      campaigns, and emergency food and income support, it said.
Australia is also working to increase the global supply of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, including through an A$80 million commitment to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment, of which Bangladesh is a beneficiary.
Australian High Commissioner Jeremy Bruer said, "As one of Bangladesh's oldest friends, Australia is committed to supporting Bangladesh in its fight against COVID-19, to help ensure our shared region remains safe, stable, prosperous and resilient.  Australia and our partners stand with Bangladesh in responding to the pandemic," the High Commission release said.related story on page 13


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two-state solution only answer: Biden, he vows to help ‘rebuild’ Gaza
India tells social media firms to take down ‘Indian variant’ posts
Covid spreads to rural India as deaths again rise above 4,000
341 killed in road crashes in 14 days
Steps taken to save ecosystem, biodiversity, says Minister
Australia to give AU$5m to BD’s C-19 preparedness
Daily C-19 deaths rise, infections fall
Journo leaders to meet three ministers today


Latest News
Complainant can withdraw case against Rozina: Law Minister
Indonesia finds new COVID cluster after cargo ship infections
Another cyclone coming, alerts PM Hasina
Bangladesh opt to bat against Sri Lanka in first ODI
Bangladesh dropping ‘except Israel’ from passports: what the government says
India Covid-19 daily deaths fall below 4,000
icddr,b relies on Microsoft Dynamics 365 as its next-generation ERP software platform
206 India returnees put under quarantine in Cumilla
Volcano erupts in Congo, thousands flee Goma
India start-ups eye pandemic profits
Most Read News
China’s Teesta project: Long-awaited solution
VCs’ corruption engulfing public universities
3 killed, 28 wounded as strong quakes rattle China
Ice-cream seller honoured at international cricket venue
Myanmar ethnic army attacks jade mining town, media say
Creator of Aparajeyo Bangla-the symbol of our identity and sovereignty 
Brig Gen Nazmul made Chief of Staff at Office of Military Affairs at UN HQ
Padma Bridge with Own Finance: A Great Opportunity for National Unity
India's daily Covid-19 deaths remain above 4,000 for the second day
NCDs: A greater threat than C-19 to women and their socio-economic scenario
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft