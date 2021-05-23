Australia to give AU$5m to BD’s C-19 preparedness

Australia will provide AU$5 million (BDT 330 million) to the Red Crescent to support Bangladesh's Covid-19 preparedness and response.

"Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne has announced the fund which will be provided through the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and be used to procure and distribute essential supplies, including oxygen and related equipment, to help communities withstand the health and social impact of the pandemic," Australian High Commission in Dhaka said on Saturday.

The funding is in addition to the A$5.7 million Australia provided last year for personal protective equipment, COVID-19 awareness campaigns, and emergency food and income support, it said.

Australia is also working to increase the global supply of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, including through an A$80 million commitment to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment, of which Bangladesh is a beneficiary.

Australian High Commissioner Jeremy Bruer said, "As one of Bangladesh's oldest friends, Australia is committed to supporting Bangladesh in its fight against COVID-19, to help ensure our shared region remains safe, stable, prosperous and resilient. Australia and our partners stand with Bangladesh in responding to the pandemic," the High Commission release said.








