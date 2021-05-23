Video
Daily C-19 deaths rise, infections fall

38 die, 1,028 infected in 24 hours

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203
Staff Correspondent

A stream of Corona suspected patients continue to pour in to the Dhaka medical College Hospital from different parts of the country. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A stream of Corona suspected patients continue to pour in to the Dhaka medical College Hospital from different parts of the country. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country saw 38 more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, taking the death toll from the deadly virus to 12,348, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The death rate stands at 1.57 per cent.
At least 1,028 new infections were recorded in the meantime taking the total number of people infected to 7,87,726, the release added.
The current positivity rate is 8.41 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.57 per cent.
As many as 12,230 samples were tested at 482 labs across the country in the     last 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday.
Among the deceased, 25 were men, and 13 were women.  They all died at hospitals.  Sixteen of them were in Dhaka Division, seven in Chattogram, four each in Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet, two in Ranpur and one was in Barishal divisions.
At least 759 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,29,798 and the recovery rate at 92.65 per cent.      
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 8,928 of the total deceased across the country were men and 3,420 were women.
The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.  
However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 3,459,000 lives and infected as many as 166,533,000 people across the world till Saturday afternoon, according to worldometer.
As many as 147,322,000 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries. The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


