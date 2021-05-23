Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 23 May, 2021, 1:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh opt to bat against Sri Lanka in first ODI       Ongoing lockdown extended by one more week       Journalist Rozina Islam gets bail      
Home Front Page

Release Of Rozina

Journo leaders to meet three ministers today

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Staff Correspondent

Leaders of five journalists' organisations held a meeting at National Press Club in the capital on Saturday over the issue of Rozina Islam's release and withdrawal of the case against her.
The journalist leaders have decided to meet three government ministers on Sunday, demanding the immediate and unconditional release of Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam and the withdrawal of the case against her.
The three ministers are Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Law Minister Anisul Haque and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud.
Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, Dhaka Union of Journalists, National Press Club, Dhaka Reporters Unity and Broadcast Journalist     Centre arranged the programme.  Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Quddus Afrad and General Secretary Sajjad Alam Khan announced the decision at the end of the meeting.
At the meeting, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former media adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said some government bureaucrats had confronted the government and the media over the case against Rozina Islam.
He hoped that everyone will move away from this position. He also  hoped that Rozina Islam will be released by a court order on Sunday.
At the meeting Farida Yasmin, President of National Press Club, Saiful Alam, former president and Jugantar editor, Shakil Ahmed, Member Secretary of Bangladesh Broadcast Journalists Centre, Trustee Rashed Ahmed, Abdul Majid, Acting Secretary General of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), Dhaka Reporters Unity Vice President Osman Gani, General Secretary Moshiur Rahman Khan, among others,  were present.  The TV Camera Journalists Association also expressed solidarity with the demand.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two-state solution only answer: Biden, he vows to help ‘rebuild’ Gaza
India tells social media firms to take down ‘Indian variant’ posts
Covid spreads to rural India as deaths again rise above 4,000
341 killed in road crashes in 14 days
Steps taken to save ecosystem, biodiversity, says Minister
Australia to give AU$5m to BD’s C-19 preparedness
Daily C-19 deaths rise, infections fall
Journo leaders to meet three ministers today


Latest News
Complainant can withdraw case against Rozina: Law Minister
Indonesia finds new COVID cluster after cargo ship infections
Another cyclone coming, alerts PM Hasina
Bangladesh opt to bat against Sri Lanka in first ODI
Bangladesh dropping ‘except Israel’ from passports: what the government says
India Covid-19 daily deaths fall below 4,000
icddr,b relies on Microsoft Dynamics 365 as its next-generation ERP software platform
206 India returnees put under quarantine in Cumilla
Volcano erupts in Congo, thousands flee Goma
India start-ups eye pandemic profits
Most Read News
China’s Teesta project: Long-awaited solution
VCs’ corruption engulfing public universities
3 killed, 28 wounded as strong quakes rattle China
Ice-cream seller honoured at international cricket venue
Myanmar ethnic army attacks jade mining town, media say
Creator of Aparajeyo Bangla-the symbol of our identity and sovereignty 
Brig Gen Nazmul made Chief of Staff at Office of Military Affairs at UN HQ
Padma Bridge with Own Finance: A Great Opportunity for National Unity
India's daily Covid-19 deaths remain above 4,000 for the second day
NCDs: A greater threat than C-19 to women and their socio-economic scenario
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft