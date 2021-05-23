Journo leaders to meet three ministers today

Leaders of five journalists' organisations held a meeting at National Press Club in the capital on Saturday over the issue of Rozina Islam's release and withdrawal of the case against her.

The journalist leaders have decided to meet three government ministers on Sunday, demanding the immediate and unconditional release of Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam and the withdrawal of the case against her.

The three ministers are Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Law Minister Anisul Haque and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud.

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, Dhaka Union of Journalists, National Press Club, Dhaka Reporters Unity and Broadcast Journalist Centre arranged the programme. Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Quddus Afrad and General Secretary Sajjad Alam Khan announced the decision at the end of the meeting.

At the meeting, Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former media adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said some government bureaucrats had confronted the government and the media over the case against Rozina Islam.

He hoped that everyone will move away from this position. He also hoped that Rozina Islam will be released by a court order on Sunday.

At the meeting Farida Yasmin, President of National Press Club, Saiful Alam, former president and Jugantar editor, Shakil Ahmed, Member Secretary of Bangladesh Broadcast Journalists Centre, Trustee Rashed Ahmed, Abdul Majid, Acting Secretary General of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ), Dhaka Reporters Unity Vice President Osman Gani, General Secretary Moshiur Rahman Khan, among others, were present. The TV Camera Journalists Association also expressed solidarity with the demand.







