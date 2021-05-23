Cyclone gathering strength



A satellite picture of cyclone YAAS in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday.

The depression, which is likely to be formed as a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal named as "YAAS", is likely to make landfall in between north Odisha and Bangladesh coast on May 26, the Met Office officials and experts working on cyclones claimed.

Following the advance forecast of the Met Office, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman on Saturday told reporters that the possible cyclone may turn as a 'super cyclone' with huge strength.

At a briefing in his ministry conference room, Dr Enamur said that following the forecast of the Met Office, the authorities concerned have already been warned to remain alert in the country's coastal areas. The ministry will hold an inter-ministerial meeting with the authorities concerned to decide on the next course of actions in this regards.

Earlier a Indian newspaper the 'Odissa News' published a report quoting its Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena that the cyclone "YAAS" is likely to make landfall in between north Odisha and Bangladesh coast on May 26.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has already asked the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist distant cautionary signal number-1.

The fishermen are advised not to go to the deep sea. Those who are already in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast by May 23, the BMD said in a bulletin on Saturday.

The bulletin also stated that possible cyclone 'YAAS' is now a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and most likely will become a cyclonic storm.

Regarding the cyclone, Dr Enamur said that they have received the final message on Friday and started taking preparation. However, it's still near the Bay of Bengal's Nicobar and Andaman Islands area of union territory of India.

If the cyclone moves straight from the present direction, it may hit in the Khulna area with a speed of 120km to 190 km per hour. We have talked with the Met Office authority and started taking preparation. The cyclone preparedness volunteers have already been given directives to stay alert in the area, he added.

Regarding the cyclone, Geography and Environmental Studies Prof Dr Biswajit Nath of Chattogram University also echoed Pradeep Kumar's prediction and added by May 26, the super cyclone will advance with a gusty wind speed of approximately 120-140 km/hr.

In his Facebook timeline, Biswajit Nath wrote, "Coastal flooding will occur as the cyclone "YAAS" will coincide with Super Flower moon Astronomical Tide on May 26 this year, which is the day of the event. Therefore, the average storm surge height will be high."

The maximum wave height has been predicted to be six to seven meters and over depending on coastal configurations, he added.

The entire Sundarban (India and Bangladesh) towards the Kuakata coast in Bangladesh will be facing severe waves and coastal inundation on May 26 to 27. Yaas is expected to make the first landfall at the Sagar Island in the Indian portion of the Sundarban.

In his status, Biswajit Nath termed his prediction as 'Extreme Alert to the Coastal communities of India and Bangladesh' and urged all for being prepared and act as fast as possible.

He said, "Revised forecast of extreme severe high intensity Super Cyclone-2021 'YAAS' will be forming shortly by tomorrow night initially as a depression and turned into an extreme severe high intensity cyclone, will be struck in the coastal areas of Sundarban in India and Bangladesh part and adjoining areas."

"On May 23 morning it will start journey with a spinning motion and further will be intensified on May 25; and at 1am on May 26 morning it will advance with high gusty wind speed of approximately 120-140 km/hr," he said, adding, this cyclone is a big turner in the Bay of Bengal, which having heavy spinning power compared to earlier cyclones that struck in Bay of Bengal.

The wind speed will increase further and have extreme power to damage the entire coastal areas in India and Bangladesh part from Sundarban to towards Feni-Noakhali coast. But extreme severity will be observed in Sundarban and areas close to it, he added.

He also said the cyclone will be turned from Sagar Island of Indian Sundarban towards the land and it will make 2nd landfall and crosses over land, where the areas mostly Bishnapur, Raniganj, Assansol, Bihar, Patna will also be covered. At 1am on May 29, it will be dissipated finally.





A trough of westerly low that lies over the West Bengal of India and adjoining area is extending up to the North Bay. A low pressure area is very likely to form over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining the East Central Bay of Bengal today, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.The depression, which is likely to be formed as a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal named as "YAAS", is likely to make landfall in between north Odisha and Bangladesh coast on May 26, the Met Office officials and experts working on cyclones claimed.Following the advance forecast of the Met Office, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman on Saturday told reporters that the possible cyclone may turn as a 'super cyclone' with huge strength.At a briefing in his ministry conference room, Dr Enamur said that following the forecast of the Met Office, the authorities concerned have already been warned to remain alert in the country's coastal areas. The ministry will hold an inter-ministerial meeting with the authorities concerned to decide on the next course of actions in this regards.Earlier a Indian newspaper the 'Odissa News' published a report quoting its Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena that the cyclone "YAAS" is likely to make landfall in between north Odisha and Bangladesh coast on May 26.Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has already asked the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist distant cautionary signal number-1.The fishermen are advised not to go to the deep sea. Those who are already in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast by May 23, the BMD said in a bulletin on Saturday.The bulletin also stated that possible cyclone 'YAAS' is now a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and most likely will become a cyclonic storm.Regarding the cyclone, Dr Enamur said that they have received the final message on Friday and started taking preparation. However, it's still near the Bay of Bengal's Nicobar and Andaman Islands area of union territory of India.If the cyclone moves straight from the present direction, it may hit in the Khulna area with a speed of 120km to 190 km per hour. We have talked with the Met Office authority and started taking preparation. The cyclone preparedness volunteers have already been given directives to stay alert in the area, he added.Regarding the cyclone, Geography and Environmental Studies Prof Dr Biswajit Nath of Chattogram University also echoed Pradeep Kumar's prediction and added by May 26, the super cyclone will advance with a gusty wind speed of approximately 120-140 km/hr.In his Facebook timeline, Biswajit Nath wrote, "Coastal flooding will occur as the cyclone "YAAS" will coincide with Super Flower moon Astronomical Tide on May 26 this year, which is the day of the event. Therefore, the average storm surge height will be high."The maximum wave height has been predicted to be six to seven meters and over depending on coastal configurations, he added.The entire Sundarban (India and Bangladesh) towards the Kuakata coast in Bangladesh will be facing severe waves and coastal inundation on May 26 to 27. Yaas is expected to make the first landfall at the Sagar Island in the Indian portion of the Sundarban.In his status, Biswajit Nath termed his prediction as 'Extreme Alert to the Coastal communities of India and Bangladesh' and urged all for being prepared and act as fast as possible.He said, "Revised forecast of extreme severe high intensity Super Cyclone-2021 'YAAS' will be forming shortly by tomorrow night initially as a depression and turned into an extreme severe high intensity cyclone, will be struck in the coastal areas of Sundarban in India and Bangladesh part and adjoining areas.""On May 23 morning it will start journey with a spinning motion and further will be intensified on May 25; and at 1am on May 26 morning it will advance with high gusty wind speed of approximately 120-140 km/hr," he said, adding, this cyclone is a big turner in the Bay of Bengal, which having heavy spinning power compared to earlier cyclones that struck in Bay of Bengal.The wind speed will increase further and have extreme power to damage the entire coastal areas in India and Bangladesh part from Sundarban to towards Feni-Noakhali coast. But extreme severity will be observed in Sundarban and areas close to it, he added.He also said the cyclone will be turned from Sagar Island of Indian Sundarban towards the land and it will make 2nd landfall and crosses over land, where the areas mostly Bishnapur, Raniganj, Assansol, Bihar, Patna will also be covered. At 1am on May 29, it will be dissipated finally.