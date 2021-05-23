Video
Sunday, 23 May, 2021
PM to open 140 cyclone, flood shelters today

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215
Staff Correspondent

Country's 110 multipurpose cyclone shelters (MCS), 30 flood shelters (FS), 30 district relief and disaster management information centres (RDMIC) and five Mujib Killas will be inaugurated on Sunday. At the same time, foundation stones of 50 Mujib Killas will also be laid on the day.
On the occasion of the Mujib Year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of the
225 facilities under the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.
At a press briefing held on Saturday at the ministry conference room, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman gave the information. Ministry's Secretary Md. Mohsin was also present.
Dr Enamur said, "The PM will virtually inaugurate 110 cyclone shelters, 30 flood shelters, 30 disaster management information centres and five Mujib Killas. She will also lay the foundation stones of 50 Mujib Killas across the country through a virtual event."
"The ministry is implementing structural and infrastructural programmes in a planned manner with the aim of building a disaster-resistant, sustainable and safe Bangladesh by reducing the loss of life and property in disasters," Enamur Rahman added.
Mujib Killas are basically earthen forts which were built to protect people's lives and property from cyclones and floods under the direction of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after the independence.
"In its modern form, construction, renovation and development activities of 550 Mujib Killas' are underway in 148 coastal and flood-hit upazilas. The disaster management ministry is implementing the works," the minister said.
He said, "320 multi-purpose cyclone shelters for the elderly, pregnant women, children and the disabled have been set up in the coastal areas. About 2,56,000 endangered people and about 44,000 cattle have been provided shelter in these shelters."
Some 230 two-storey flood shelters were constructed for flood-affected poor in flood prone and river-eroded areas, which will ensure shelter for about 92,000 people and 23,000 cattle, he said.
"As a part of immediate response to the disaster, adequate relief supplies were stockpiled and 66 district relief warehouses and disaster management information centres were set up in 64 districts. Affected people will also get first aid supplies immediately after disaster," he said.
He also informed necessary equipment including aquatic sea search-boats, marine rescue boats, megaphone sirens, equipments and vehicles were provided to the departments concerned including the Fire Service and Civil Defense Department and the Armed Forces Department for conducting rapid rescue and search operations in other disasters including earthquakes.
"The integrated disaster management system has made it much easier to reduce the risk of poor people," Dr Enamur said.


