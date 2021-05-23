Video
Sunday, 23 May, 2021, 1:58 PM
Home Front Page

China keen to facilitate talks on ‘vaccine filling’: Momen

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224
Diplomatic Correspondent

China is willing to facilitate the discussion on cooperation in 'vaccine filling' between the Chinese and Bangladeshi companies and continue to support the country's fight against Covid-19.
State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi had made the remark on Friday night when he had a phone conversation with Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.
"South Asia is currently facing severe challenges of a new round of pandemic," Wang Yi said.
He also said as a 'good neighbour, partner and friend' of South Asian countries, it is ready to stand with the people of all countries, including Bangladesh, until the coronavirus pandemic is defeated, a Foreign Ministry release said on Saturday.
Wang Yi said that the Covid-19 pandemic is the common enemy of humanity.
There is a greater need for neighbouring countries to render mutual assistance and overcome adversities, he said.
Wang Yi said in March this year, President Xi Jinping sent a video message to an event hosted by Bangladesh in commemoration of the birth      centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and also in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the country's independence, which injected strong impetus to the development of China-Bangladesh relations, the release said.
The Chinese Foreign Minister said the two countries have always firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests.
"China will continue to support the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bangladesh," he said.
Wang Yi hoped that the two countries will earnestly advance the Belt and Road cooperation, ensure early completion of key projects, expand cooperation in the fields of information, communication and digital economy, and create new prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Bangladesh.
Dr Momen extended congratulations on the successful Mars landing of China's probe, and his gratitude for China's invaluable support and strong assistance in Bangladesh's fight against the pandemic.
He said that Bangladesh will always adhere to the one-China principle, and continue to staunchly support China on the issues concerning Hong Kong, Taiwan and human rights.
Dr Momen said Bangladesh is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in pandemic control and economic recovery, and push the Bangladesh-China strategic cooperative partnership to a new level.
He also highly appreciated China's positive role on the question of Palestine recently.




