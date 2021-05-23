More budgetary allocation to combat 6 complex diseases

The government is going to increase the financial allocation in the upcoming budget (2021-22) to help in the treatment of six complex diseases. Imports of emergency medical equipment will be made easier to curb coronavirus infection.

Besides this, the government will increase the allocation in the next budget giving utmost importance to the production of vaccines, drugs and raw materials for viral diseases including coronavirus . Doctors, nurses and health workers often die while trying to take care of coronavirus patients. The issue of financial compensation to these families from the government is also being kept in the next budget.

Sources said special initiatives are being taken to facilitate the treatment of six complex diseases such as cancer, kidney, liver cirrhosis, paralyzed stroke, congenital heart disease and thalassemia. Under the social security net, poor people will get this help to meet the medical expenses. In the current budget, Tk 50,000 per person is being given as one-time medical assistance.

Sources said that this allocation will be increased in the budget of the next 2021-22 fiscal year.

A senior officials of the Ministry of Finance said the next budget would also focus on coronavirus treatment, followed by an increase in funding for the treatment of six deadly diseases.

He said the number of patients

suffering from cancer, kidney and liver diseases is increasing in the country. But the treatment cost of these diseases is high.

As a result, poor people are suffering the most. Taking these aspects into consideration, the financial allocation for the treatment of these complex diseases will be increased, he added.

Sources said that assistance will be provided for the treatment of six diseases including cancer, kidney, liver cirrhosis, paralyzed stroke, congenital heart disease and thalassemia. To this end, the Social Welfare Ministry has formulated a policy for the implementation of financial assistance programmes for patients.

The Department of Social Services under the Ministry of Social Welfare provides financial assistance to distressed and helpless patients through 'Hospital Social Service Activities'.

Earlier, a one-time financial assistance of Tk 50,000 has been provided to patients suffering from cancer, kidney and liver cirrhosis. Applicants interested in receiving financial assistance can fill the application in the prescribed form and submit the completed application to the concerned Upazila Social Service Office, City Social Service Office by attaching a copy of the relevant documents.

The sources said the allocations in this sector would be increased in the next fiscal year's budget. Concerned people say that it is becoming impossible to meet the medical expenses with Tk 50,000 for the treatment of these complex diseases.

Besides, many destitute and helpless people across the country remain out of this facility.

For this reason, health experts have suggested increasing the number of financial allocations and beneficiaries in the next budget to bring more people under this facility.

Sources said Bangladesh Bank has approved the advance payment of US$ 500,000 or other amount of foreign currency for the import of life-saving drugs, medical equipments and other necessary medical equipments related to coronavirus. This approval expires in June.

Bangladesh Bank's notification in this regard said that it has been decided to 'immediately take effect' the advance payment of $ 500,000 or other amount of foreign currency without repayment guarantee for the import of emergency medical equipment to prevent coronavirus. The decision was taken to import life-saving drugs, medical equipment and other necessary medical equipment related to coronavirus.

The budget for the next fiscal year will be above Tk 600,000 crore. In the context of further expansion of the global epidemic of coronavirus, major changes are also being made in the budget for the coming 2021-22 fiscal year.

In that case, there will be no alternative to reducing the expenses but there will be an alternative way of earning.

Finance Minister will also give necessary allocations and instructions in the next fiscal year to deal with fresh wave of corona pandemic.

Considering the troubled business situation in Covid-19 a relaxed tax-VAT policy will be adopted in the new budget. The government does not want to impose new taxes on the citizens.

The government has approved an Annual Development Plan or ADP worth Tk 225,324 crore for the 2021-22 fiscal, marking a 14 per cent jump from last year's budget.

The size of the new ADP for the upcoming fiscal is 14 per cent higher than the revised ADP of Tk 197,643 crore for the outgoing fiscal.

The transport infrastructure and construction sector will get the highest allocation of 27.39 per cent of the ADP, followed by 20.36 per cent for the power sector.

Out of the original ADP size of Tk 225,324.14 crore, Tk 137,299.91 crore will come from the domestic sources while the rest Tk 88,024.23 crore from foreign sources.

