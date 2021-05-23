5 injured in Sonargaon factory gas leak fire

Narayanganj, May 22: At least five people sustained severe burns in a fire triggered by a gas leakage at Niki Dyeing Factory in Kanchpur-Noyabari area of Sonargaon.

The victims are security guards Heaven Chakma, 22, and Najir Uddin, 25; and workers Alam, 25, Mehedi Hasan, 24 and Bashir Ahmed, 25. They are being treated at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Dr Partha Shankar Pal said Mehedi suffered 60% burns, Bashir 48%, Najir 22%, Alam 17%, and Heaven 15%. Factory Manager Mahbubur Rahman said gas leakage in the RMS room sparked the fire in the early morning. Deputy Director of Narayanganj Fire Service Md Tanharul Islam said the workers got injured while dousing the blaze. -UNB