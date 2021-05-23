Owners urge govt to allow them to open restaurants

Bangladesh Restaurant Owners' Association has urged the government to allow them to reopen their hotels and restaurants following health guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They made the demand at a press conference held at Alraji Bhaban at Purana Paltan in the capital on Saturday.

They also placed 8-point-demand including allowing restaurants to reopen following health guidelines or allow them to serve maintaining 50 per cent capacity.

They urged the government for giving stimulus to the workers of this sector via mobile phone or assist them with food via certain cards.

