Sunday, 23 May, 2021, 1:57 PM
Road accidents claim five lives in Ctg, N’ganj

Published : Sunday, 23 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182
Staff Correspondent

At least five people were killed and 19 others injured in separate road accidents in Chattogram and Narayanganj on Saturday.
Our Chattogram Staff Correspondent added a rice-laden truck turned turtle on the road at Signboard area in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram on Saturday morning that left two people dead and five others injured.
The deceased were identified as Atiqur Rahman, 27, and Abdul Khaleq, 50.
Chattogram Medical College Hospital police outpost ASI Shilbrato Barua said the seven injured were taken to the hospital where the on-duty doctors declared two of them dead.  Of the wounded, condition of two are slated to be critical. Our Narayanganj Correspondent reports two passengers of an ambulance were killed and three others injured after the vehicle collided with a truck at Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj on Saturday morning.
The deceased were identified as Md Humayun, 40, and Faruque Hossain, 35, residents of Gopalpur Sarkerbari area under Titas upazila in Cumilla.
Kanchpur Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Moniruzzaman Monir said a Dhaka-bound ambulance collided head-on with a truck in Kanchpur Nayabari area on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway around 6:00am, leaving Humayun dead on the spot and four others injured.
The injured were admitted to a local hospital but Faruque died on the way.
However, police recovered the bodies and sent them to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.
Our Sirajganj Correspondent added that a truck driver was killed after a collision between two trucks on the highway at south connect road to the Bangabandhu Bridge of Kamarkhanda Upazila  in Sirajganj on Saturday.  The deceased was identified as Raihan.  On information, police rushed to the spot and send the body to the 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue.  A case was filed in this connection.


