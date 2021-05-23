Designs invited for Bangamata Award

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs (MOWCA) has invited designs from the expert designers for its newly introduced award to be given in the name of Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibar Rahman.

The designers have been asked to submit the designs within May 31 this year to the Executive Director of Jatiya Mohila Sangstha at her Bailey Road Office in Dhaka following the specification of the ministry given in the circular published in different newspapers recently.





